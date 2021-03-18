Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party is in the process of strengthening its structures from grassroots as it gears towards taking control of areas under the opposition ahead of the harmonised elections in two years' time.This was said by Zanu-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting held at Davies Hall in Bulawayo yesterday. She said party leaders must also acquaint themselves with the party's constitution and follow Government programmes to ensure that supporters keep in touch with developments on the ground."As a party you must know what the Government is doing in its various departments in order to tell your constituencies. Make it your homework to understand programmes in Government and cascade it to the people that you lead.'These things are found and also guided by the party constitution and manifesto. We have a listening President who is a President of the people who does not tolerate favouritism, nepotism and corruption so we must not be found doing that."As the party's National Chair, I have to look at what is being done for the people at the grassroots that we promised in our manifestos and if we are following the constitution too. This is why I am here. You leaders, your job is not to fire people from the party, but to learn about our programmes and their contents. Acquaint yourselves with blueprints like the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) so that you can articulate our issues well, read more on what devolution is and what it entails. These documents are also available in vernacular language so make an effort to read and understand them," she said.Muchinguri said opposition parties were in disarray as evidenced by the massive defections to Zanu-PF."The MDC is in disarray and we are under sanctions so we must take advantage and rectify this problem of sanctions and the confusion of MDC."This is our chance to shine. The MDC is working with NGOs and we have the list of those NGOs that are being used for this purpose. We will expose them."On Covid-19, Muchinguri-Kashiri said President Mnangagwa was working tirelessly to ensure the pandemic is controlled."We have vaccines that were delivered to Bulawayo and just over 4 000 people were vaccinated so we still have a long way to go in ensuring people get vaccinated. We must encourage them to go for it."