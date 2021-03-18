Zimbabwe's Abubakar Moffat poised for breakthrough move in Spain

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE youth international Abubakar Moffat is tipped to make a breakthrough move in Spanish football after being invited for a 10-day trial stint by promotion-chasing Tercera Division side, Deportivo Ciudad de Lucena.Ciudad de Lucena are an ambitious Spanish club who are currently top of the log in Tercera División Group 1, battling to be promoted to Segunda División B, which is the third-tier competition.The club last week invited Moffat for a trial stint having been impressed by his development at FC Malaga City Academy which enjoys a partnership with the Harare-based Aces Youth Soccer Academy (AYSA).FC Malaga City Academy director George Jermy paid tribute to the 23-year-old Young Warriors midfielder, who is affectionately known as "Baka" at the club, while wishing him well before his departure for Ciudad de Lucena."We're really pleased to see Baka go on trial with an ambitious Tercera División club in CD Ciudad de Lucena," Jermy told the academy's website on Friday."Baka is an incredible player with massive potential, who has earned this opportunity through an impressive season — so we hope he can take it with both hands."He is an amazing person and a great character who has always shown an outstanding attitude to his football. As an academy, we're really proud of the progress that Baka has made — and are excited too see what his future holds."Moffat joined FC Malaga City Academy in 2018 from AYSA, who are are known for producing top players with several national team players like Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Martin Mapisa, George Chigova and Donovan Bernard having passed through the academy.The speedy and highly skilful midfielder quickly established himself as an elite talent, and became a prominent figure within the club, featuring in a number of high-profile showcase games against the likes of Atlético Madrid, Sevilla CF, Granada CF and Malaga CF, among others.After an impressive season with the academy's senior team CD Almuñecar City, the midfielder was signed by Tercera División side Velez CF, where he was a regular throughout the 2019/20 campaign.He then returned to FC Malaga City at the beginning of this season, representing the senior team who compete in Primera Andaluza (Málaga).Baka's consistent and impressive performances caught the attention of CD Ciudad de Lucena, who invited him for a 10-day trial string with the club.The gifted midfielder will be hoping to follow the same path treaded by his compatriot, goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, who has been enjoying an impressive season with Zamora in the Spanish Segunda División B having risen through the ranks from AYSA and FC Malaga City.