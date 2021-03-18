Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's telecoms face crisis as overheads outpace revenues

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S telecommunication firms are grappling with a dicey situation, with overheads shooting at a faster pace than revenues during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) data released on Thursday.

The country's telecoms space consists of three mobile network operators — the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Econet, together with two state-run entities NetOne and Telecel Zimbabwe.

TelOne, another state firm, operates in the fixed network space.

Potraz's fourth quarter report for 2020 revealed a tricky situation for the industry, which had to grapple with diminished voice volumes as people were confined to their home to prevent contagion as the Covid-19 pandemic spread in the final quarters of the year.

However, inflationary pressures continued building up as the domestic currency struggled, driving overheads northwards.

"Total mobile operator revenues grew by 37,5% to record $12,3 billion from $8,94 billion. On the other hand, mobile network operating costs grew by 125,5% to record $5,7 billion from $2,5 billion recorded in the previous quarter," Potraz said.

"Revenue generated by the fixed telephone network grew by 41,7% to record $1,4 billion from $990,4 million. On the other hand, fixed network operating costs increased by 761% to record $1,37 billion from $775,2 million recorded in the previous quarter," said the report.

It was a tricky situation that could throw weaker operators into a crisis, unless inflationary pressures ease while disposable incomes improve.

Mobile operators' revenues grew by 37,5% during the period to reach $12,3 billion from $8,94 billion during the previous quarter.

On the other hand, operating costs grew by 125,5% to record $5,7 billion from the $2,5 billion that the firms had spent the previous quarter.

The players' plight was compounded by a weakening currency, which made it difficult to set sustainable tariffs.

The telecoms sector incurs most of its overheads in foreign currency, but revenues pegged in the fast depreciating Zimbabwe dollar.

"Staff costs, depreciation and bandwidth costs constituted the bulk of mobile network operating costs," Potraz said in the report.

"Capital expenditure by the mobile operators in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $74 794 610. This is a marked growth from $777 643 invested in the third quarter of 2020. The investment was mainly in national transmission, as well as computer hardware and software," said Potraz.

Revenues generated by the fixed telephone network grew by 41,7% to $1,4 billion from $990,4 million during the third quarter, while fixed network operating costs increased by 76,1% to $1,37 billion.

This figure was $775,2 million during the previous quarter.

The report said data had become the main revenue contributor for the fixed network at 64,5% of revenues compared to 62% the previously.

"The increased adoption of elearning and telecommuting has resulted in increased data consumption and revenues, therefrom," Potraz said.

Internet access providers' revenues grew by 59,5% to $4,6 billion from $2,9 billion previously, while their total operating costs grew by 31,6% to $2,5 billion from $1,9 billion during the third quarter.

Potraz said active fixed telephone lines declined by 1,7% to 252 067 from 256 356.

The fixed tele-density declined by 0,1% to reach 1,7% from 1,8%.

The total number of active mobile subscriptions increased by 3,2% during the period under review to 13 191 708 from 12 783 785, hence, the mobile penetration rate increased by 2,8% to reach 90,5% from 87,7% recorded in the previous quarter.

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man kills 'cheating' wife

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Govt makes U-turn on medical insurance

1 min ago | 1 Views

Delta completes MBC takeover

2 mins ago | 2 Views

75% of Bulawayo's industrial plants idle

3 mins ago | 3 Views

The rise and fall of Nyoni: Drugs, booze and kidnapping

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's Abubakar Moffat poised for breakthrough move in Spain

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Catching up with Lovemore Majaivana

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Shock over high numbers of stateless learners in Matabeleland

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Alarm over schools

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

12 mins ago | 10 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

13 mins ago | 9 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

25 mins ago | 38 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

35 mins ago | 31 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

38 mins ago | 41 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

48 mins ago | 95 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

55 mins ago | 59 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

1 hr ago | 158 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

12 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

12 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

13 hrs ago | 475 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

13 hrs ago | 1472 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

17 hrs ago | 1632 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mudenda to drop inept Parly chairpersons

17 hrs ago | 722 Views

Civil servants push for better salaries

17 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

21 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Detective stabbed to death

21 hrs ago | 3377 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

23 hrs ago | 1529 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days