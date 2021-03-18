Man kills 'cheating' wife

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Concession man allegedly lured his wife into a bush and choked her to death after accusing her of having an extramarital affair.Foster Chaka (25) of Godzi village appeared before magistrate ethel Chichera and was not asked to plead to a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to March 30 before being advised to apply for bail at the High Court.Prosecutor shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged that on october 1 last year, Chaka accused his now deceased wife Winnie Magadu of having an extramarital affair and lured her to a bush at White Cliff farm.Upon arrival, Chaka tied his wife's hands with a cloth and also covered her nose and mouth before choking her to death.Chaka then left his wife's at the scene and went to police to file a missing person report.Investigations proved that the accused killed his wife.