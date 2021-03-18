Latest News Editor's Choice


Village head up for rape

by Staff reporter
A ZAKA village head was last week dragged to Chief Nyakunhuwa's court facing charges of raping a married woman whom he is alleged to have coerced to sleep with him in exchange for preference on government or donor aid.

The village head is said to have abused his authority to have sex with an 18-year-old married woman who told the court that she was forced into the act and the matter was forwarded to the police.

He was caught in the act by the owner of the maize field who accused the two of having an affair.

Acting Chief Nyakunhuwa, born Courage Mashavave, confirmed matter and said his court failed to rule over the case as it appeared to be rape and had to refer the matter to the police.

"I heard the matter at my court last Friday, but the man denied the allegations and from the deliberations I thought it was rape and I referred the case to the police and a report was made," said Nyakunhuwa.


