Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZEC confirms new Zanu-PF legislators

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed the appointment of Dorothy Mabika as Manicaland Senator replacing Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba who passed away.

Dr Gwaradzimba was also Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

The electoral management body has also notified of the nomination by Zanu-PF of Frederick Metrine Mudau from Beitbridge, Matabeleland South to fill the vacancy of Proportional Representative Member of Parliament in the National Assembly left by Lisa Singo who died early this year.

ZEC has also accepted the nomination of Dr Fredrick Shava as Midlands Senator to fill in the vacancy left by Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

Dr Shava has since been sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The announcements were made by ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba in a Government Gazette published last Friday.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's no go routes for Ngwena's motorcade.

41 mins ago | 195 Views

MDC died with Tsvangirai, says Gutu

53 mins ago | 108 Views

Nkomo's son warms up to Zapu presidency

54 mins ago | 121 Views

Govt probes RBZ Zimdollar fuel facility abusers

55 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean woman kidnaps baby in Botswana

56 mins ago | 81 Views

MSU medical school launches stroke unit

56 mins ago | 65 Views

RBZ, tobacco transporters strike forex deal

57 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe invites bids for venture capital partner to set up diamond processor

58 mins ago | 25 Views

NRZ launches strategic plan

59 mins ago | 29 Views

'Zec funding challenges a threat to democracy'

59 mins ago | 26 Views

Govt, teachers square off

60 mins ago | 77 Views

2 businessmen take top cop head-on in property fight

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Minister fires manager on the spot

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF challenges party members on Govt projects

1 hr ago | 30 Views

81 million condoms distributed in Zimbabwe last year

1 hr ago | 23 Views

How to wreck a political party

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Jail Mamombe, throw away keys

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Telecel seeks fresh capital for expansion

1 hr ago | 28 Views

2 killed in over donkeys

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Musona expected to join Warriors camp today

1 hr ago | 46 Views

UFO sighted in Chipinge

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa to get first jab in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Money changers camp outside shops

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa in Tanzania for Magufuli memorial service

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri: To use a race card in 2021 is unacceptable. My response!

11 hrs ago | 1282 Views

How to plan and carry out a successful PR campaign

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Nick Mangwana to evict villagers after farm grab

15 hrs ago | 2828 Views

'Can Mnangagwa declare a war against potholes' - Mzembi

16 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

16 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Tanzania

16 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Mahachi, Rusike jet in

16 hrs ago | 1073 Views

US-based Mkuruva signs new contract at Michigan Stars

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe is the second least happy country in the world

17 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Chebundo's MDC allies feel betrayed

18 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Food distribution programme ends

19 hrs ago | 606 Views

450 youths join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Reckless drivers to lose licences

19 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chiwenga's wife likely to abscond trial, says court

19 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chadzamira breathes fire, says rates must fall

19 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zanu-PF goes after Makwarimba

19 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Zanu-PF MP, councillors clash over CDF

20 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chiwenga brews shocker

22 hrs ago | 5148 Views

Chamisa's party plots 'massive response' to recalls

22 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Econet blames network woes on heavy rains, power cuts

22 hrs ago | 383 Views

Bigwigs risk losing properties worth US$4m

22 hrs ago | 1689 Views

CNRG calls for Dendairy to publicly renounce its interest in Chilonga

22 hrs ago | 429 Views

Why Chinese model has not benefited Africa

22 hrs ago | 400 Views

No evidence that Masvingo death was linked to Covid-19 vaccine

23 hrs ago | 605 Views

Village head up for rape

23 hrs ago | 713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days