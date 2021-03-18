ZEC confirms new Zanu-PF legislators

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed the appointment of Dorothy Mabika as Manicaland Senator replacing Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba who passed away.Dr Gwaradzimba was also Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution.The electoral management body has also notified of the nomination by Zanu-PF of Frederick Metrine Mudau from Beitbridge, Matabeleland South to fill the vacancy of Proportional Representative Member of Parliament in the National Assembly left by Lisa Singo who died early this year.ZEC has also accepted the nomination of Dr Fredrick Shava as Midlands Senator to fill in the vacancy left by Dr Sibusiso Moyo.Dr Shava has since been sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.The announcements were made by ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba in a Government Gazette published last Friday.