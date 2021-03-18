Latest News Editor's Choice


Musona jets in for AFCON ties

by Staff reporter
Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has arrived in Harare ahead of two African Cup of Nations qualifying ties against Botswana and Zambia set for this Thursday and next Monday

The Belgium-based star touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport just after midday and immediately joined the rest of the Warriors who are already in camp.

Orlando Pirates' Terrence Dzvukamanja and Al Hilal's Last Jesi also arrived today. Spain-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa is expected to fly in tomorrow afternoon.

ZIFA are today still making frantic efforts to have the France-based duo of Tino Kadewere and Marshal Munetsi to be flown in for these two crucial AFCON ties against Botswana and Zambia.

Zimbabwe take on Botswana on Thursday away before hosting Zambia at the National Sports Stadium four days later in Group H.

Zimbabwe are second in the group with five points and any of the three nations can easily grab the remaining qualification slot depending on how many points they pick in the remaining two matches.

Zambia currently anchor Group H with three points on their tally while Botswana are third with four points.

Defending African champions Algeria have already qualified for the AFCON finals after amassing 10 points.

Source - the herald

