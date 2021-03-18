ZNA warns of fraudsters

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has warned members of the public especially the business community to be wary of fraudsters masquerading as ZNA procurement officers.These fraudsters allegedly dupe potential suppliers that they take orders on behalf of the army thereby making unsuspecting suppliers to deposit money into unofficial bank accounts.In a statement ZNA director public relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore advised potential suppliers that the army deals directly with suppliers and not middlemen."The Zimbabwe National Army would like to alert members of the public especially business suppliers to the organisation that there are fraudsters on the prowl who are using the name of the organisation to dupe unsuspecting victims," he said."The fraudsters purporting to be representing the ZNA Procurement Officers dupe potential suppliers that they take genuine orders on behalf of the Army and then coax them into depositing huge amounts of money into unofficial bank accounts. In the most recent cases, the bank accounts were purporting to belong to the Grain Marketing Board. However, there were also cases of these being from other suppliers of goods and services.""Potential suppliers and members of the public are therefore advised to be on high alert for these fraudsters. The Army deals directly with all suppliers and not middlemen. All its Procurement Officers would be carrying Identification Cards which members of the public may request."He called on members of the public to immediately report suspicious characters pretending to be acting on behalf of the ZNA at their nearest Police Station or the Zimbabwe Military Police Investigations Branch, on cell phone number 0712 831 705 or landline (0242) 252 094.Colonel Makotore warned the fraudsters that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them. To date, there have been some arrests and due court processes are taking course.