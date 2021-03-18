Latest News Editor's Choice


Border Jumpers arrested

At least 182 border jumpers were arrested over the weekend countrywide bringing the total number so far to 8 299 of suspects nabbed under the ongoing operation as the police services continue to increase patrols along the country's exit and entry points.

Some of the suspects were fined while others are expected to appear in court soon after undergoing a screening and verifications exercise.

Police have since warned the public against using illegal exit and entry points as they risk being arrested and prosecuted.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests today and said the operation was continuing until there sanity prevails.

"Members of the public are warned from using unauthorised ports of entry or exits and failing to declare their goods.

"Police have arrested 182 people for violating the Immigration Act on Operation "No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe".

"Since the onset of the operation on January 7, 2021, a total of 8 299 arrests have been made," he said.

He said the police will continue making patrols and arresting anyone found on the wrong side of the law during this period where smuggling and border jumping cases are rife.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police also arrested 275 border jumpers, including 23 minors after they allegedly attempted to cross into South Africa without any valid travelling documents at Beitbridge Border Post as the police services increase patrols along the country's borders.

The 23 minors were taken to the custody of officials from the Social Welfare Department as investigations continue.

Last month, at least 40 border jumpers were arrested in Beitbridge after they allegedly attempted to enter into the country from South Africa through illegal entry points as security forces tightens security along the borders.

The arrests came after police recently stepped up patrols and checks along roads leading to and from the country's inland borders to fight rampant cases of smuggling.

Source - the herald

