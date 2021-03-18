Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans escape Botswana prison

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Two Zimbabweans, one from Bulawayo and the other from Masvingo are on the run after they escaped from a Botswana prison yesterday morning, alongside a Motswana murderer.

According to a statement on the Botswana Government Facebook page, the two Anthony Hlanai (26) from Masvingo and Melodius Evans (28) from Bulawayo escaped from Kanye Prison in Botswana alongside another Motswana national Aobakwe Lehupu (27).

Hlanai was serving three years for common theft, while Evans was on remand for robbery and Lehupu was on remand for murder.

Lehupu is said to have murdered four of his relatives, his grandparents, aunt and a niece in 2014.

According to records from the Botswana Government Lehupu, killed his family members at Ratsheru lands in Botswana with an axe and a knife.

He had been released from prison as a beneficiary of the Presidential Pardon after serving time for stabbing a female relative three years earlier.

After killing his grandfather, grandmother, niece and aunt, injuring two other relatives, he left a trail of destruction as he burnt all the huts they lived in.

In a statement, Public Relations Office, Botswana Prison Service Senior Superintendent Oagile Kojane said they were working hard to recapture the three.

"Members of the public are requested to assist with information leading to the recapture of the below mentioned prisoners who escaped from Kanye Prison on Sunday, 21 March 2021 at 0145 hours.

"Anthony Hlanai Age: 26 years Home Village: Tjibi (Masvingo District) Zimbabwean offence: Theft Common Sentence: 3 years.

"Melodius Evans Age: 28 years Home Village: Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Offence: Robbery Sentence: Remand," said Snr Supt Kojane.

"Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the three prisoners should contact Kanye Prison at 5440382/5440032 or report to the nearest Police Station or Prison.

"Members of the Prison Service and other security organs are working around the clock to recapture the prisoners," said Snr Supt Kojane.

Source - chronicle

