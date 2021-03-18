Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US following Zimbabwe 'closely' after Biti's recall

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE United States says it is following events in Zimbabwe "closely", including the recall of MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti from Parliament last week.

Biti and several MDC Alliance MPs were last week recalled from Parliament after a fringe political party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly saying the legislators were no longer party officials.

However, in a statement Tuesday morning, the US Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price accused Zanu-PF of misusing levers of government to silence critics, neturalise the opposition, and entrench its political power over the citizens.

"The United States is following events in Zimbabwe closely, including the troubling moves on March 17 to strip Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC Alliance) Vice President Tendai Biti and other MDC Alliance members of their elected seats in Parliament," Price said.

"Since March 2020, parliamentary manoeuvers supported by the Zimbabwean government have led to the ouster of 39 MDC Alliance MPs and 81 local elected officials.  These actions subvert the will of voters, further undermine democracy, and deny millions of Zimbabwean citizens their chosen representation."

He added the US continued to monitor efforts by the government to dismantle the MDC Alliance through the arrest and detention of its leaders and diversion of its assets.

The MDC Alliance is no longer receiving fund under the Political Parties (Finance) Act after the money was diverted to the rival MDC-T last year. The MDC Alliance was also last year kicked out of its headquarters, Harvest House, and other provincial party offices and the MDC-T is now in occupation of the buildings.

"We also note the government's selective enforcement of Covid-19 regulations to indefinitely postpone by-elections and prohibit MDC Alliance gatherings, while permitting internal elections and gatherings for the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) party and its allies to go forward.

"Zanu-PF is misusing the levers of government to silence critics, neutralize opposition, and entrench its political power over the Zimbabwean people.

"We call on the Government of Zimbabwe to comply with its obligation to respect the freedoms of expression and association enshrined in Zimbabwe's constitution and its international commitments."

However, Biti this week said his ouster from Parliament was engineered by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he was investigating high level corruption in government and business-people linked to the ruling Zanu-PF.

"They just fired us unconstitutionally. How do you fire someone who belongs to a different political party? We can't fire ourselves. But it doesn't matter. This is Emmerson," he says.

Biti said the public accounts committee, which he chaired had been "doing a decent job in exposing corruption".

"We exposed massive defaults and omissions, forcing the government to bring before Parliament a Bill in which they sought condonation of US$10.6-billion, which they had stolen and used without parliamentary approval."

"In the next few weeks we were going to table before Parliament a report locating Command Agriculture in the military. So the corruption in Zimbabwe is a conflation of the securocratic state and Zanu-PF to create what I'm calling 'the Deep State'."

One of the cartels heavily involved in the Command Agriculture is Kuda Tagwirei, the head of the company Sakunda Holdings. "So this report will expose Kuda Tagwirei badly," Biti said.

"Another report that I was supposed to table (Thursday) is a report on the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority and that report will show cartels. This time white cartels."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'dismantling' opposition, weeps Senator Jim Risch

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti cries fraud over parliament recall

31 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's 'zero tolerance' to corruption rings hollow

33 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cuts off Covid-19 allowances

33 mins ago | 135 Views

US supermarket shooter kills 10, including cop

1 hr ago | 339 Views

When Zimbabwean leaders are so fearful of their own citizens, it's not the nation's fault, but the leaders themselves

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chamisa party melting like a candle, says Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance fight over Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Pupils snub schools opening day

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Gata tells Mnangagwa's govt to trim ministers' powers

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Wife (88) kills hubby (99) over cowpeas

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Nust student demands $1m for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Tino, Munetsi boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gweru housing director granted $20,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC Alliance stronger than ever

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe's vehicle licensing, registration must be devolved

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

BCC clears air on US$1,7m levy saga

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Land developer challenges placement on remand

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Medical experts in dilemma over COVID-19 variants

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Food deficit still lurks in Zimbabwe despite heavy rains'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Hive of activity at schools

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New flour plant for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Exam pupils to attend classes daily

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

G40 'mole' rattles Zanu-PF Makonde DCC

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Burglars raid Mukuru Send Money Home agent

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo to lead leather sector revival

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF urges members to welcome defectors

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

RBZ raps pharmaceutical secor for abusing forex

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

8 000 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa throws away face mask at Magufuli's funeral

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man abandons family to live with friend

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Cop to pay wife $11 000

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

2 prophetesses up for murder

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

China flexes its muscle, slaps sanctions on EU officials

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Congo candidate dies of Covid-19 on poll day

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kariba eyes bumper kapenta harvest

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

WATCH: The coolest banana vendor in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Zimbabweans escape Botswana prison

16 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Dabengwa, Tongogara, Nkomo, Chitepo why did you leave us - as Zimbabwe's hijackers even more determined to crush our country?

16 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mthuli Ncube may massage his ego, and praise-worship his master, but Zimbabweans know that nothing has improved for them

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Biti vows to continue exposing graft

17 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Border Jumpers arrested

17 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZNA warns of fraudsters

17 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Musona jets in for AFCON ties

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bosso lose $265 000 to employee

17 hrs ago | 737 Views

Ministry of education on exam classes

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

'There is no crisis to mediate in Zimbabwe,' says Sadc

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Govt probes fuel companies

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Church sticks to its guns on talks

17 hrs ago | 516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days