Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

China flexes its muscle, slaps sanctions on EU officials

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
China yesterday said it had decided to impose sanctions on 10 European Union citizens, including politicians, for "gross interference" in its internal affairs, and for "flagrantly violating international law."

In a statement, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would endorse sanctions against the individuals and four EU entities for "maliciously spreading lies and false information."

On the list of individuals to be sanctioned are five members of the EU parliament Reinhard Butikofer, Michael Gahler, Raphael Glucksmann, Ilhan Kyuchyuk and Miriam Lexmann EU human rights and security committee members, and Adrian Zenz, a US-based German scholar who has published reports of abuse against minorities in Tibet and Xinjiang.  

Beijing said it will also sanction EU entities including Germany's Mercator Institute for China Studies and a Danish democracy organisation.

China's foreign ministry says all relevant personnel and their family members will be prohibited from entering mainland China, as well as the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, adding that their affiliated companies and institutions have also been restricted from communicating with China.  

The move comes shortly after the EU agreed to sanction China for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs at a foreign ministers meeting earlier yesterday in Brussels.  

Four regional and party representatives, as well as a construction firm from Xinjiang province, were added to the EU sanctions list, with their names published in the EU Official Journal.

The EU has not issued punitive sanctions on China since 1989. Brussels imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, as well as senior Chinese officials Wang Mingshan and Wang Junzheng.

The former head of China's Xinjiang region, Zhu Hailun, was also targeted.


Source - DW.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'dismantling' opposition, weeps Senator Jim Risch

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti cries fraud over parliament recall

31 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's 'zero tolerance' to corruption rings hollow

33 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cuts off Covid-19 allowances

33 mins ago | 135 Views

US supermarket shooter kills 10, including cop

1 hr ago | 339 Views

When Zimbabwean leaders are so fearful of their own citizens, it's not the nation's fault, but the leaders themselves

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chamisa party melting like a candle, says Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance fight over Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Pupils snub schools opening day

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Gata tells Mnangagwa's govt to trim ministers' powers

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Wife (88) kills hubby (99) over cowpeas

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Nust student demands $1m for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Tino, Munetsi boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gweru housing director granted $20,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC Alliance stronger than ever

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe's vehicle licensing, registration must be devolved

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

BCC clears air on US$1,7m levy saga

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Land developer challenges placement on remand

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Medical experts in dilemma over COVID-19 variants

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Food deficit still lurks in Zimbabwe despite heavy rains'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Hive of activity at schools

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New flour plant for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Exam pupils to attend classes daily

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

G40 'mole' rattles Zanu-PF Makonde DCC

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Burglars raid Mukuru Send Money Home agent

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo to lead leather sector revival

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF urges members to welcome defectors

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

RBZ raps pharmaceutical secor for abusing forex

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

8 000 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa throws away face mask at Magufuli's funeral

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man abandons family to live with friend

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Cop to pay wife $11 000

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

2 prophetesses up for murder

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Congo candidate dies of Covid-19 on poll day

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kariba eyes bumper kapenta harvest

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

US following Zimbabwe 'closely' after Biti's recall

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

WATCH: The coolest banana vendor in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Zimbabweans escape Botswana prison

16 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Dabengwa, Tongogara, Nkomo, Chitepo why did you leave us - as Zimbabwe's hijackers even more determined to crush our country?

16 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mthuli Ncube may massage his ego, and praise-worship his master, but Zimbabweans know that nothing has improved for them

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Biti vows to continue exposing graft

17 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Border Jumpers arrested

17 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZNA warns of fraudsters

17 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Musona jets in for AFCON ties

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bosso lose $265 000 to employee

17 hrs ago | 737 Views

Ministry of education on exam classes

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

'There is no crisis to mediate in Zimbabwe,' says Sadc

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Govt probes fuel companies

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Church sticks to its guns on talks

17 hrs ago | 516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days