Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

2 prophetesses up for murder

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO prophetesses from the Johanne Marange Apostolic Sect have been arrested in Harare on murder charges after allegedly cutting with a surgical blade, the swelling veins on the left leg of a man who had sought spiritual assistance at their house in Highfield.

Prosper Chinagwe (43) died after being admitted to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after bleeding profusely.

Investigations revealed that Chinagwe visited the suspects, both women, at their Highfield home for spiritual healing before the two used the surgical blade to cut his leg, resulting in him losing a lot of blood.

Police have since arrested the suspects, Elina Rumhangu (36) and Dorothy Mbano (48) in connection with the murder. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident last week.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of two members of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Sect in connection with a case of murder which occurred on March 14, 2021 in Highfield, Harare.

"The victim, aged 43, visited the suspects at their residence for spiritual healing and was cut with a surgical blade, the swelling veins of his left leg. He bled profusely and lost a lot of blood until the suspects ferried him to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission," he said.

A report was then made to the police leading to the arrest of the two. Asst Comm Nyathi urged citizens to be cautious when they seek the help of the so-called spiritualists. This is not the first time that self-styled prophets have been arrested countrywide for committing various criminal offences.

In January, a self-styled prophet allegedly raped a woman who had visited his shrine seeking prayers for her sick child.

Samuel Guta (45) of Apostle of Power of Unity in Christ Church, then prescribed a concoction mixed with lemons that resulted in the woman passing out during the healing session and was raped. He has since appeared in court.

In Kariba, a 15-year-old girl recently revealed to her boyfriend that she was raped several times by a self-styled prophet on several occasions at a lodge six years ago.

The victim had been left in the company of the prophet, who claimed that he wanted to cast out evil spirits. Police say the girl was threatened with harm if she revealed the rape.  

Last year, a self-styled prophet went into hiding after allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman in Ruwa after he visited her house on the pretext that he wanted to exorcise evil spirits.  

The prophet Justin Moyo (44) is alleged to have locked the doors and told the victim that he did not want any disturbances during the prayer session. He then raped the victim and threatened her with unspecified action.

The woman had allegedly asked Moyo to pray for her during a church service but was the prayers needed to be conducted at her home where the evil spirits were.

Moyo allegedly locked all the doors at the house, asked the woman to sleep on the floor and went on to pour her some oil on the stomach before raping her.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'dismantling' opposition, weeps Senator Jim Risch

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti cries fraud over parliament recall

31 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's 'zero tolerance' to corruption rings hollow

33 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cuts off Covid-19 allowances

33 mins ago | 135 Views

US supermarket shooter kills 10, including cop

1 hr ago | 339 Views

When Zimbabwean leaders are so fearful of their own citizens, it's not the nation's fault, but the leaders themselves

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chamisa party melting like a candle, says Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance fight over Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Pupils snub schools opening day

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Gata tells Mnangagwa's govt to trim ministers' powers

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Wife (88) kills hubby (99) over cowpeas

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Nust student demands $1m for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Tino, Munetsi boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gweru housing director granted $20,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC Alliance stronger than ever

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe's vehicle licensing, registration must be devolved

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

BCC clears air on US$1,7m levy saga

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Land developer challenges placement on remand

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Medical experts in dilemma over COVID-19 variants

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Food deficit still lurks in Zimbabwe despite heavy rains'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Hive of activity at schools

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New flour plant for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Exam pupils to attend classes daily

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

G40 'mole' rattles Zanu-PF Makonde DCC

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Burglars raid Mukuru Send Money Home agent

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo to lead leather sector revival

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF urges members to welcome defectors

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

RBZ raps pharmaceutical secor for abusing forex

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

8 000 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa throws away face mask at Magufuli's funeral

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man abandons family to live with friend

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Cop to pay wife $11 000

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

China flexes its muscle, slaps sanctions on EU officials

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Congo candidate dies of Covid-19 on poll day

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kariba eyes bumper kapenta harvest

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

US following Zimbabwe 'closely' after Biti's recall

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

WATCH: The coolest banana vendor in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Zimbabweans escape Botswana prison

16 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Dabengwa, Tongogara, Nkomo, Chitepo why did you leave us - as Zimbabwe's hijackers even more determined to crush our country?

16 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mthuli Ncube may massage his ego, and praise-worship his master, but Zimbabweans know that nothing has improved for them

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Biti vows to continue exposing graft

17 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Border Jumpers arrested

17 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZNA warns of fraudsters

17 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Musona jets in for AFCON ties

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bosso lose $265 000 to employee

17 hrs ago | 737 Views

Ministry of education on exam classes

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

'There is no crisis to mediate in Zimbabwe,' says Sadc

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Govt probes fuel companies

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Church sticks to its guns on talks

17 hrs ago | 516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days