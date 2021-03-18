Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

8 000 border jumpers arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
At least 182 border jumpers were arrested over the weekend countrywide bringing the total number so far to 8 299 of suspects nabbed under the ongoing operation as the police continue to increase patrols along the country's exit and entry points.

Some of the suspects were fined while others are expected to appear in court soon after undergoing a screening and verifications exercise. Police have since warned the public against using illegal exit and entry points as they risk being arrested and prosecuted.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests yesterday and said the operation was continuing until sanity prevails.

"Members of the public are warned from using unauthorised ports of entry or exits and failing to declare their goods. Police have arrested 182 people for violating the Immigration Act under Operation "No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe".

"Since the onset of the operation on January 7, 2021, a total of 8 299 arrests have been made," he said.

He said the police will continue making patrols and arresting anyone found on the wrong-side of the law during this period where smuggling and border jumping cases are rife.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police also arrested 275 border jumpers, including 23 minors after they allegedly attempted to cross into South Africa without any valid travelling documents at Beitbridge Border Post as the police services increase patrols along the country's borders.

The 23 minors were taken to the custody of officials from the Social Welfare Department as investigations continue. Last month, at least 40 border jumpers were arrested in Beitbridge after they allegedly attempted to enter into the country from South Africa through illegal entry points as security forces tightens security along the borders.

The arrests came after police recently stepped up patrols and checks along roads leading to and from the country's inland borders to fight rampant cases of smuggling.

Police in Beitbridge also arrested three suspects for smuggling clothes and shoes from South Africa worth more than R20 000 and they were made to pay duty for the goods, which was valued at R20 804.

During the same period, they also arrested two motorists along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway for under-declaring goods at the Beitbridge Border Post during the customs clearance process.

A 60-year-old woman was arrested along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road at a roadblock after being found in possession of Broncleer and Adco-Salterpyn syrup concealed in her travelling bags.  

Government has beefed up security along its border with South Africa to curb intrusive leakages and other rent-seeking activities, which could be costing the country more than US$1 billion annually in unpaid customs duty.

State Security Minister Owen Ncube and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe together with Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander-General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Ambassador Isaac Moyo, recently visited Beitbridge Border Post to assess the state of security and the level of crime along the border.

The delegation also visited the River Ranch illegal crossing point situated about 30km west of Beitbridge town. The area is used by smugglers due to its close proximity to both the Beitbridge to Bulawayo and Beitbridge to Harare highways.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'dismantling' opposition, weeps Senator Jim Risch

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti cries fraud over parliament recall

31 mins ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's 'zero tolerance' to corruption rings hollow

32 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cuts off Covid-19 allowances

33 mins ago | 134 Views

US supermarket shooter kills 10, including cop

1 hr ago | 338 Views

When Zimbabwean leaders are so fearful of their own citizens, it's not the nation's fault, but the leaders themselves

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chamisa party melting like a candle, says Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance fight over Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Pupils snub schools opening day

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Gata tells Mnangagwa's govt to trim ministers' powers

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Wife (88) kills hubby (99) over cowpeas

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Nust student demands $1m for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Tino, Munetsi boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gweru housing director granted $20,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC Alliance stronger than ever

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe's vehicle licensing, registration must be devolved

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

BCC clears air on US$1,7m levy saga

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Land developer challenges placement on remand

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Medical experts in dilemma over COVID-19 variants

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Food deficit still lurks in Zimbabwe despite heavy rains'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Hive of activity at schools

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New flour plant for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Exam pupils to attend classes daily

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

G40 'mole' rattles Zanu-PF Makonde DCC

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Burglars raid Mukuru Send Money Home agent

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo to lead leather sector revival

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF urges members to welcome defectors

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

RBZ raps pharmaceutical secor for abusing forex

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa throws away face mask at Magufuli's funeral

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man abandons family to live with friend

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Cop to pay wife $11 000

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

2 prophetesses up for murder

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

China flexes its muscle, slaps sanctions on EU officials

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Congo candidate dies of Covid-19 on poll day

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kariba eyes bumper kapenta harvest

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

US following Zimbabwe 'closely' after Biti's recall

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

WATCH: The coolest banana vendor in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Zimbabweans escape Botswana prison

16 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Dabengwa, Tongogara, Nkomo, Chitepo why did you leave us - as Zimbabwe's hijackers even more determined to crush our country?

16 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mthuli Ncube may massage his ego, and praise-worship his master, but Zimbabweans know that nothing has improved for them

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Biti vows to continue exposing graft

17 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Border Jumpers arrested

17 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZNA warns of fraudsters

17 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Musona jets in for AFCON ties

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bosso lose $265 000 to employee

17 hrs ago | 737 Views

Ministry of education on exam classes

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

'There is no crisis to mediate in Zimbabwe,' says Sadc

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Govt probes fuel companies

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Church sticks to its guns on talks

17 hrs ago | 516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days