Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Burglars raid Mukuru Send Money Home agent

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO burglars raided Mukuru Send Money Home transfer agent offices in Bulawayo city centre and got away with more than US$17 000 and R100 000 in what is suspected to be an inside job.

The raid occurred at the agent offices at Zapalala Supermarket along Jason Moyo between 9th and 10th Avenue. It is not clear what time the burglars broke into the shop but the raid was discovered when the money transfer agent employees reported for duty at about 6:45AM on Sunday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abdenico Ncube confirmed the incident saying investigations were underway.

"We are investigating an unlawful entry and theft case which occurred at a retail shop on Sunday evening. I don't have the total amount that was stolen off-hand but I understand that the money runs into thousands of US dollars and Rand. Investigations on the matter are ongoing. We also want to appeal to financial institutions that handle substantial amounts to employ reputable security companies to man their premises," said Insp Ncube.

 Mukuru Send Money Home manager only identified as Munashe declined to comment on the matter.

"The case is with the police who are still investigating what happened. For now, we don't have a comment as we are waiting for the police to give us any further information," said Munashe.

The supermarket which houses the money transfer agent is usually characterised by queues but yesterday there were only a few people visiting the shop.

Some were being turned away after being informed of the crime. Sources said the security guard informed employees that burglars had used an unknown object to break into the supermarket and shop. It is however, not clear where the security guard was when the crime was committed.

"They got away with US$17 140, R109  400 and $1 000. What we gather is that nothing else in the supermarket was stolen. The thieves went straight to where the Mukuru safe is located and it seems the suspects had knowledge of the security code to unlock the safe. The main safe was opened without any evidence of using force. The safe has four sections and from those, two were unlocked using a code only known by a few employees. The suspects only used force to open the other two compartments," said a source close to the investigations.

The source said the burglars who were wearing face masks were captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Financial institutions handling mostly foreign currency have become targets for criminals.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'dismantling' opposition, weeps Senator Jim Risch

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti cries fraud over parliament recall

31 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's 'zero tolerance' to corruption rings hollow

32 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cuts off Covid-19 allowances

33 mins ago | 134 Views

US supermarket shooter kills 10, including cop

1 hr ago | 338 Views

When Zimbabwean leaders are so fearful of their own citizens, it's not the nation's fault, but the leaders themselves

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chamisa party melting like a candle, says Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance fight over Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Pupils snub schools opening day

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Gata tells Mnangagwa's govt to trim ministers' powers

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Wife (88) kills hubby (99) over cowpeas

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Nust student demands $1m for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Tino, Munetsi boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gweru housing director granted $20,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC Alliance stronger than ever

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe's vehicle licensing, registration must be devolved

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

BCC clears air on US$1,7m levy saga

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Land developer challenges placement on remand

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Medical experts in dilemma over COVID-19 variants

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Food deficit still lurks in Zimbabwe despite heavy rains'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Hive of activity at schools

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New flour plant for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Exam pupils to attend classes daily

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

G40 'mole' rattles Zanu-PF Makonde DCC

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bulawayo to lead leather sector revival

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF urges members to welcome defectors

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

RBZ raps pharmaceutical secor for abusing forex

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

8 000 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa throws away face mask at Magufuli's funeral

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man abandons family to live with friend

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Cop to pay wife $11 000

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

2 prophetesses up for murder

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

China flexes its muscle, slaps sanctions on EU officials

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Congo candidate dies of Covid-19 on poll day

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kariba eyes bumper kapenta harvest

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

US following Zimbabwe 'closely' after Biti's recall

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

WATCH: The coolest banana vendor in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Zimbabweans escape Botswana prison

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Dabengwa, Tongogara, Nkomo, Chitepo why did you leave us - as Zimbabwe's hijackers even more determined to crush our country?

16 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mthuli Ncube may massage his ego, and praise-worship his master, but Zimbabweans know that nothing has improved for them

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Biti vows to continue exposing graft

17 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Border Jumpers arrested

17 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZNA warns of fraudsters

17 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Musona jets in for AFCON ties

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bosso lose $265 000 to employee

17 hrs ago | 737 Views

Ministry of education on exam classes

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

'There is no crisis to mediate in Zimbabwe,' says Sadc

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Govt probes fuel companies

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Church sticks to its guns on talks

17 hrs ago | 516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days