Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC clears air on US$1,7m levy saga

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has responded to residents' demands for council to account for US$1,7 million earmarked for water projects, following allegations that a contractor engaged for the Epping Forest waterworks project had not been paid in full resulting in deferment of its implementation.

On March 15, 1 192 residents petitioned council demanding that it accounts for US$1,7 million, which was raised from a water levy.

"We understand that BCC wrote to Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) on February 10 saying the US$6 911,115,26 pipeline levy collected between 2009 and June 2018 was used at Epping Forest.

"We also understand MIHR has written three letters ... asking BCC to clarify conflicting information as on June 19 2020 where engineer Simela Dube was quoted saying BCC paid US$4 013,914 for Epping Forest Lot A and US$1 174 643,58 for Lot B which adds to US$5 188 557,58, therefore, casting an unaccounted US$1 722 557,68," the petition read.

In response, town clerk Christopher Dube said the levy was meant to augment funding to duplicate the Insiza pipeline whose budget at the time was US$26 million.

"... In 2015, council ... recommended the funds be used to ... drilling, equipping and linking boreholes in Epping Forest," he said.

"Council resolved to utilise pipeline levy funds on the Epping Forest project.

"This was followed by tenders being advertised ...

"Council's procurement committee on May 24 2016 made a recommendation to award Lot A to Multiforce Contractors (Pvt) Ltd."

Dube said this was adopted by the State Procurement Board on June 7 2016, and the procurement board recommended Lot B to be awarded to Conduit Investment (Pvt) Ltd on October 24 2016.

He said the billing of the pipeline levy only started in January 2013, the same time government re-introduced the local currency.

At that time, he said residents had paid US$6 911 115,26, part of which was used to settle bills for Lot A.

"The figures for Lot A - US$4 013 914 and Lot B, US$1 174 643,58 adding to US$5 188 557,58 are actually tender amounts.

"The actual claims...submitted by Lot A contractor were US$3 532 508,07.

"Council paid $3 308 842,39 and retained $223 665,68 as part of the contract. The cash balance at change of currency was US$3 602 272,87...

"Lot B recommended award was $1 174 643,58.

"During the 20-day objection period, an appeal was lodged at court. The court made a decision on 20 October 2017...."

Dube said after the court decision, the winning bidder deferred implementation of the project pending clarification of the scope of works with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority.

He said this affected the completion of Lot A, and that explains why it was not paid for in full.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'dismantling' opposition, weeps Senator Jim Risch

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti cries fraud over parliament recall

31 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa's 'zero tolerance' to corruption rings hollow

32 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cuts off Covid-19 allowances

33 mins ago | 131 Views

US supermarket shooter kills 10, including cop

1 hr ago | 338 Views

When Zimbabwean leaders are so fearful of their own citizens, it's not the nation's fault, but the leaders themselves

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chamisa party melting like a candle, says Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance fight over Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Pupils snub schools opening day

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Gata tells Mnangagwa's govt to trim ministers' powers

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Wife (88) kills hubby (99) over cowpeas

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Nust student demands $1m for wrongful arrest

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Tino, Munetsi boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gweru housing director granted $20,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC Alliance stronger than ever

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe's vehicle licensing, registration must be devolved

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Land developer challenges placement on remand

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Medical experts in dilemma over COVID-19 variants

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Food deficit still lurks in Zimbabwe despite heavy rains'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Hive of activity at schools

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New flour plant for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Exam pupils to attend classes daily

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

G40 'mole' rattles Zanu-PF Makonde DCC

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Burglars raid Mukuru Send Money Home agent

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Bulawayo to lead leather sector revival

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF urges members to welcome defectors

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

RBZ raps pharmaceutical secor for abusing forex

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

8 000 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa throws away face mask at Magufuli's funeral

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Man abandons family to live with friend

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Cop to pay wife $11 000

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

2 prophetesses up for murder

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

China flexes its muscle, slaps sanctions on EU officials

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Congo candidate dies of Covid-19 on poll day

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kariba eyes bumper kapenta harvest

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

US following Zimbabwe 'closely' after Biti's recall

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

WATCH: The coolest banana vendor in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Zimbabweans escape Botswana prison

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Dabengwa, Tongogara, Nkomo, Chitepo why did you leave us - as Zimbabwe's hijackers even more determined to crush our country?

16 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mthuli Ncube may massage his ego, and praise-worship his master, but Zimbabweans know that nothing has improved for them

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Biti vows to continue exposing graft

17 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Border Jumpers arrested

17 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZNA warns of fraudsters

17 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Musona jets in for AFCON ties

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Bosso lose $265 000 to employee

17 hrs ago | 737 Views

Ministry of education on exam classes

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

'There is no crisis to mediate in Zimbabwe,' says Sadc

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Govt probes fuel companies

17 hrs ago | 423 Views

Church sticks to its guns on talks

17 hrs ago | 516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days