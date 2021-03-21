Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MATABELELAND provinces risk having fewer constituencies and wards when the delimitation exercise kicks-off as some areas have low numbers of registered voters.

This comes at a time the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has lifted the suspension of voter registration which will continue on April 1 around the country. Bulawayo has 12 constituencies, while Matabeleland North and South both have 13 each.

Conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, delimitation is the process of dividing the country into constituencies and wards for the purposes of elections of persons to constituency seats in the National Assembly and councillors to local authorities.

The process is carried out in terms of sections 160 and 161 of the Constitution.

Delimitation involves coming up with a minimum threshold of registered voters to make the country's 210 National Assembly constituencies, and is conducted using the number of registered voters in an administrative jurisdiction.

The threshold, according to Zec commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo is plus or minus 24 000 registered voters, but some constituencies in Bulawayo and Matabeleland are way below this.

Addressing a discussion on the impact of recalls on democracy and civil participation at Bulawayo Club organised by Women Institute for Leadership Development on Tuesday, Dr Moyo encouraged citizens to register to vote.

"There are many constituencies here in Bulawayo and in Matabeleland in general that have fewer numbers of people than the acceptable minimum level. In the last election, if I'm not wrong it was plus or minus 24 000. But here you have a lot of constituencies that are standing at 14 000 or 16 000 or 18 000. So, we must ensure that they push the registration agenda so that when the time comes there is adequate retention of the constituencies in Matabeleland," said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo said before the 2018 elections, Zec conducted biometric voter registration (BVR), but the numbers in Bulawayo were not pleasing.

"We did carry out a blitz and we did go out to all communities so that people register. Unfortunately, when it came to Bulawayo, the numbers weren't exciting. I'm no longer sure whether people weren't registering or whether registration that is there could be reflective of the population that is there in Bulawayo.

"I think probably as a civil society you can do certain approaches to try and find out using other enumeration measures to see. No matter how you try to register, people don't register, perhaps they are voter apathetic," said Dr Moyo.

The registration centre in Bulawayo situated at Windsor Park, behind Gifford High School, Dr Moyo said, is open for continuous registration.

Meanwhile, Zec chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said by-elections remain banned, while there are 39 vacancies in the legislature and 81 in local authority wards.

"The Commission is advising all citizens who qualify to register as voters and those wishing to transfer their registration, to visit voter registration centres at Zec provincial and district centres. Everyone involved in those electoral activities should strictly observe the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 health measures and the Commission's Covid-19 Policy on Electoral Activities. The policy can be downloaded from the Commission's website www.zec.org.zw," read the statement.

In the policy, any person seeking to be registered will be subjected to temperature check, wearing a mask and sanitising before entry on the Zec premises. Zec also says the biometric registration kit will be disinfected before use by the next person.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Biti and his colleagues were no longer MPs, says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

2 hrs ago | 950 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

11 hrs ago | 2160 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

11 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

One dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

16 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

17 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

17 hrs ago | 951 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

19 hrs ago | 1079 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days