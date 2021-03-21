Latest News Editor's Choice


Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A TAXI driver from Esigodini who went missing on March 15 after being hired by an unknown client has been found dead in the Falcon area.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said Nhlanganiso Mlala (38) was found dead with stab wounds all over the body and three deep cuts on the head. Mlala is suspected to have been killed by an assailant who had hired him to go and collect goods from Falcon area.

"Mlala who was in the company of his wife Mejury Moyo was approached by an unknown assailant who asked to hire Mlala's Honda Fit registration number AEL 5151 to go to Falcon area where he said he wanted to collect some goods.

"Mlala agreed to the hire and went with the man but never returned. The following day, puzzled by the failure of her husband to return home, Mlala's wife went to Esigodini Police Station where she filed a report of a missing person," said Insp Mangena.

"The same Tuesday, Mlala's car allegedly got involved in an accident in Bulawayo and the driver disappeared from the scene.

"A search party which was mounted by the police searched for Mlala whom they found dead one hundred meters away from Esigodini Falcon Road. The body had several cuts and scratches all over, and the head had three deep cuts."

Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public who might have knowledge on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to the nearest police station.

"The police are appealing to the members of the public who may have any knowledge about the suspect. Those who saw the person getting involved in an accident and running away may also come forth and help in arresting the suspect," said Insp Mahiya.

Last year a 23-year-old National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student was brutally murdered by three assailants who allegedly hired him on the pretext that they wanted him to ferry their goods to Roseburn near Solusi. The police spokesperson warned taxi drivers against carrying suspicious people especially the ones they do not know.

"We are appealing to taxi drivers to inform their colleagues of their intended destinations when carrying suspicious passengers. They can even pass through a police station and register their destination," she said.

Insp Mangena urged motorists to install trackers on their vehicles to make it easy to locate them once they are stolen.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days