Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe national football team has arrived in Francistown, Botswana for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Zebras on Thursday.

With some of the players having arrived in Harare late on Tuesday, the Warriors flew out of Harare on Wednesday to Johannesburg, South Africa and then took a connecting flight to Francistown and arrived in the city where the match is being played late on the same day.

The team arrived at its hotel just before midnight. Zimbabwe Warriors players before departure for Botswana Having missed an opportunity to train at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium 24 hours prior to the match, it is all pointing to the Warriors taking to the field without having a feel of the match venue.

Zimbabwe are second on the log with five points, a point ahead of Botswana who are also chasing a ticket to Cameroon.

Bottom of the log placed Zambia, whose remaining fixtures are against Algeria at home as well as Zimbabwe away still have a chance to qualify should they win their two matches and other results go their way.

Algeria have already qualified for the tournament but might still want to finish the qualifiers without losing, which means Zambia and Botswana cannot expect favours.

Source - chronicle

