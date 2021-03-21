Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE massive turnout for Covid-19 vaccination by the Victoria Falls community has impressed the Government as the country builds the momentum towards the 60 percent herd immunity, which will give impetus to tourism recovery.Vice-President Dr Costantino Chiwenga who is also Health and Child Care Minister said this here yesterday where he witnessed President Mnangagwa's first vaccination against the deadly pandemic at Victoria Falls Hospital.Dr Chiwenga arrived here on Tuesday and toured vaccination sites yesterday ahead of President Mnangagwa's official launch programme. He visited Chinotimba Clinic, Victoria Falls Hospital, Truck Stop Clinic, Zimbabwe Aids Project Clinic and a mobile vaccination site that was set up in front of OK Supermarket.During his tour Dr Chiwenga interacted with ordinary people and health workers and told them he was impressed by the turnout, which he said was testimony of the people's commitment to ensure life returns to normal."This is what we expect any corner of Zimbabwe to behave like. We have seen here in Victoria Falls that people want our economy to be back on track and safety of citizens guaranteed," he said."That's what we want when we talk about achieving 60 percent herd immunity. This is what it should be like and I am impressed that everybody has been taking part."Most importantly it is the cleanliness of all centres at our clinics and hospitals that impressed me. This is an opportunity to fight this pandemic."VP Chiwenga said Victoria Falls as the country's flagship destination was an important city to the country hence the choice to launch the programme to enhance the destination's health and safety."The importance of Victoria Falls to this country is simple. This is where we had our first Covid-19 case in March 2020 and we are happy that the person survived. But, also Victoria Falls is the flagship of our tourism industry. It is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and we are developing this city so that we showcase Zimbabwe," he said."We are first showcasing here then it will be Great Zimbabwe, Eastern Highlands, Matopos and all national parks."Zimbabwe has got everything but we are promoting first this Victoria Falls because it is our flagship destination," said VP Chiwenga to journalists as he concluded his tour earlier.In his address to stakeholders during the official launch later in the afternoon, the VP said public health remains a major priority in Government efforts to improve and maintain a conducive environment for present and future generations. He said Zimbabwe was a pacesetter as it was among the first countries in the world to roll out vaccination in response to the global pandemic.The first phase of vaccination targeted frontline workers and Victoria Falls becomes the first city to have ordinary citizens inoculated as the country seeks to vaccinate 10 million citizens.The VP said the choice of procuring vaccines from China, India and Russia was informed by scientific researches, which interrogated the efficacy rates of the Covid-19 vaccines and as such all vaccines registered by the country are safe.He said a new global trend is emerging where vaccination is becoming key to socio-economic activities."You may be aware that I took my first and second jabs on 18 February and 18 March 2021, I feel great and do wish to encourage citizens to undertake vaccination until we achieve a herd immunity of 60 percent of our population," he said."Vaccine hesitancy was earlier on observed among some quarters of our populace. I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm that the vaccines, which were endorsed by your Government are safe and we should all take the vaccines. Our economy will be back on track and the safety of our people guaranteed."Dr Chiwenga commended frontline workers for their commitment during the tough Covid-19 times and led the gathering in observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the frontline workers and individuals who succumbed to the deadly pandemic.As of Tuesday Zimbabwe had recorded 36 665 cases of Covid-19 and 1 512 deaths. The deadly pandemic has killed more than two million people globally and 122 million others have been infected.