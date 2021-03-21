Latest News Editor's Choice


Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo as the new Vice-Chancellor of Gwanda State University (GSU). Her appointment is with effect from March 1.

Before her appointment, Prof Moyo was Midlands State University (MSU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Academic Affairs).

Prof Moyo's appointment comes as the nation joins the rest of the world in commemorating women's month with the Second Republic having made strides in empowering women to top positions in different sectors.

GSU management congratulated Prof Moyo's appointment and wished her a long and developmental-oriented stint at the institution.

"The Gwanda State University Council wishes to announce the appointment by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chancellor of all State Universities, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo as the university's second substantive Vice-Chancellor.

"The appointment, which was effected after consultation with the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development and recommendation by the University Council, is with effect from 1 March 2021," reads the statement.

Prof Moyo is an animal parasitologist and holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Biological Sciences (UZ), Master of Philosophy degree in Veterinary Parasitology and Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Parasitology (UZ).

"She is a seasoned academic that has risen through the academic ranks from a Research Assistant in the Department of Biological Sciences (UZ), Research Fellow in the Department of Paraclinical Veterinary Studies (UZ), Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at Midlands State University, Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor.

"In 1999 she was a Research Officer in the Institute of Water and Sanitation Development," reads part of the statement.

Prof Moyo joined Midlands State University at its inception in 2000 and has served the University for 21 years in various capacities as founding Chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences, Executive Dean for Research and Postgraduate Studies and Pro-Vice Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs.

Prof Moyo has published extensively in international refereed journals. She is a peer reviewer of international journals and is also a Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education reviewer. She has supervised several Masters and PhD students and is also a PhD thesis examiner.

Prof Moyo has been a member of several university committees and also served as a board member of the Global Fund (Zimbabwe), Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Research Council of Zimbabwe International Symposium Organising Committee.

Prof Moyo is a member of professional and academic associations such as the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology and the Southern Africa Research Management Association (Sarima).

"Gwanda State University Senate, Staff and Students congratulate and heartily welcome Prof Moyo and pledge to support her as she implements the mandate of the University. Congratulations! Amhlophe! Makorokoto!" read the statement.

