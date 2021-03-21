Katsande waits on Chiefs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

One of Kaizer Chiefs' experienced campaigners will give Amakhosi first preference before considering any other offers, according to his representative.Long-serving Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande will see his contract with the soweto giants coming to an end in June and the siya crew has been informed that management is yet to open talks with the 35-year-old over a new deal.Katsande, who is celebrating 10 years with the club, is not too worried at the moment and, according to his representative sean Roberts, he will give Chiefs first preference before considering a move away from naturena, where he has had loads of success.Katsande is happy at Chiefs and remains a loyal servant of the club even though his future at naturena is uncertain."Of course (they will give Chiefs first preference). Obviously, Kaizer Chiefs is his family. He is a top professional," Roberts tells the siya crew.Katsande is not the only player who has his contract coming to an end in June.The likes of Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Bernard Parker, Brcue Bvuma,Chiefs, meanwhile, confirmed recently that they have handed defender siyabonga ngezana a new three-year deal, with an option to extend by a further two years.