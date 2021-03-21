Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Warriors assistant coach Bongani Mafu has warned Zimbabwe against taking the Zebras of Botswana for granted ahead of tonight's crucial Group H Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Francistown.

The Warriors need a win to thrust themselves closer to qualifying for the finals which will be hosted by Cameroon. Their last match will be against Zambia on Monday, who also have an interest in the single slot still available in the group.

Mafu, who has had coaching stints in Botswana, said the Zebra's game had vastly improved, warning that the Warriors could underrate them at their own peril.

"We need to respect Botswana in terms of football. Botswana have changed vastly in terms of football. They have boys who have participated in the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 with others playing outside the country. They are a system. That says a lot about the team. We should not take them for granted. Botswana now have proper systems. I wish Zimbabwe well, but if we slip they will beat us," Mafu said.

Despite confronting Botswana in their backyard with a depleted side, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic exuded confidence.

Zimbabwe will be without the bulk of its foreign-based players who include Tino Kadewere, Marvellous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Tendai Darikwa, David Moyo and Admiral Muskwe, while injuries to key players such as Khama Billiat, Divine Lunga, Knox Mutizwa and Prince Dube have also not helped the situation.

"I am not scared about the result because I am 100% sure the players who came will represent their mother Zimbabwe properly in the next two games against Botswana and Zambia," Logarusic told journalist in Harare on Tuesday.

He said although he did not have almost the entire team that played champions Algeria in the last match and managed to share the spoils, he remained optimistic.

"In attack we had Kadewere, David Moyo and Prince Dube. Knox Mutizwa also our number four striker and then our Khama Billiat we have about five choices that are not here with us. Check the full-backs, we have no players who played against Algeria and in midfield, we should have Nakamba and Marshall who are not there. It is not easy and I am talking of big names who can play in any country. And it's a big blow for us, but this is the reason we are here with the help of a few experienced players and our captain (Knoweldge Musona) they will produce a good result. We are not crying. We have to believe in ourselves. I believe in myself. I saw the atmosphere. I have spoken to the boys, they are ready, they are committed, they are facing some problems, but problems we have to face them but I am very sure we will fix the problem," Logarusic said.

The Warriors coach added that he had watched Botswana and he believed they were likely to play a more open game than the previous match which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

"I am not sure they will repeat the same game they played here because they want to get the three points. They are likely to play an open game and if they do that they will open up space for us. My only fear is how these boys will react, but we are not saying they won't produce. It's no reason for me not to have confidence. I spoke to them, they have energy, they will do the job," the Croat said.

Zimbabwe are second in Group H with five points, many points behind log leaders Algeria, who have already qualified.

With top two teams from each group set to qualify to the Afcon finals, the Warriors will book their ticket if they beat Botswana and Zambia fail to beat Algeria on the same day.

Botswana's Zebras have four points, while Zambia's Chipolopolo are at the bottom of the group with three.

The Warriors have not played competitive football against Botswana since 2010 when the Zebras beat the Zimbabwe senior national team 2-0 in an international friendly match played on their home turf. Before that, the Warriors had beaten Botswana 1-0 in a Cosafa Cup tie at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in 2009.

Between 2010 and now, the two only met in friendly matches until June 2018 when the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in a Cosafa Cup quarter-final tie in South Africa before the Warriors progressed to the semi-finals with a 3-1 win in penalty shoot-outs.

Evans Rusike, who is part of the squad that travelled to Botswana yesterday, scored the solitary goal in regulation time in that Cosafa Cup game.

In the friendlies, the Warriors lost 1-0 to the Zebras in April 2018 and in September 2014, having last beaten the Batswanas 2-1 in February 2013 in another international friendly match.

Their next competitive match was the Afcon qualifier in November 2019 when the Warriors, then under Joey Antipas, were held to a goalless draw at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Warriors went on to beat Zambia 2-1 away from home before the qualifiers were shelved for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They lost 3-1 away to Algeria last November and forced a 2-2 draw at the National Sports Stadium, under Logarusic.

The Zebras have won one game against Zambia and lost the return leg and to Algeria before sharing the spoils with Zimbabwe.

The Warriors also have only one win against Zambia and have managed two draws against Botswana and Algeria, and thus have five points.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Biti and his colleagues were no longer MPs, says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

11 hrs ago | 2145 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

11 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

One dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

15 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

17 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

17 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

17 hrs ago | 949 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

19 hrs ago | 1076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days