Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
COMBINED Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has written to the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) to hand over vehicle licensing responsibilities to local authorities to enhance transparency and accountability.

CHRA alleges that Zinara is failing to disburse licensing fees towards road rehabilitation.

Rueben Akili, the CHRA programmes manager said: "Harare has a road network of 4 000 kilometres and due to lack of financing, since Zinara took over vehicle licensing in 2008, the other 50% of the roads are unnavigable," Akili said.

"Local authorities have no funds to rehabilitate them because Zinara is retaining the greater amount of funds meant for their rehabilitation. We cannot monitor how Zinara funds are used due to hierarchal barriers."

He accused Zinara of abusing funds while roads were in bad shape.

In a letter dated February 8, 2021, CHRA together with the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe requested Zinara to release the figures of the disbursed funds for the year 2020 so that they could be able to monitor and assess the management of the funds on road rehabilitation.

Zinara spokesperson Tendai Mugabe said the parastatal had not received the letter from CHRA.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Biti and his colleagues were no longer MPs, says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

2 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

3 hrs ago | 718 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

12 hrs ago | 2204 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

12 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 250 Views

One dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

16 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

17 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

17 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

19 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days