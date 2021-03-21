Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has raised concern over an increase in attacks and murder cases involving police officers.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said three of the attacks occurred in Bulawayo and the Midlands province between March 15 and 19.

Nyathi said in Amaveni, Kwekwe, on March 15, 2021, a 20-yearold man was shot by a police officer on duty who intended to arrest him for assault and robbery.

"The victim resisted arrest and attacked three police officers with a home-made knife after initially hiding in his bedroom. He was shot once on the chest and succumbed to the injuries," he said.

"On March 18, 2021, a police officer in uniform who was trying to restrain an attack on his friend was tripped to the ground by three unknown men in Magwegwe, Bulawayo.

"The victim landed on the ground with the back of his head and died from the injuries sustained. The suspects are still at large."

Nyathi said in another incident on March 19, a police officer was stabbed with a knife on the thigh for an unspecified reason while going home and he died on the spot.

"His friend was also stabbed on the left shoulder and right thigh before being ferried to hospital by well-wishers," he said.

A 30-year-old police officer from Lobengula was also killed last week by suspected machete gangs while trying to protect a friend who was under attack. Nyathi said the suspects were still at large.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Biti and his colleagues were no longer MPs, says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

2 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

12 hrs ago | 2197 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

12 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 250 Views

One dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

16 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

17 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

17 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

19 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days