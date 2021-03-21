Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's top ally, Alexander Zingman, an alleged arms dealer whom the Zanu-PF leader appointed Zimbabwe's honorary consul to Belarus in 2019, was arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week after a private meeting with former President Joseph Kabila.

The businessman, who has close links with Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, has been actively involved in facilitating multi-million-dollar business deals between Zimbabwe and the Belarus government.

Some of the deals included acquisition of agricultural machinery and Zupco buses from the Eastern Europe country.

Zingman has been photographed many times with Mnangagwa, who has previously used his private jet.

According to foreign media reports, Zingman was arrested by Congolese police and army in Lubumbashi while he was about to fly to Harare, and his charges are yet to be made public.

Aftrade director Aleh Vodchyts and Italian businessman Paolo Persico, were also detained with him, according to EuroRadio.

Zingman reportedly met Kabila in Lusaka, Zambia, before flying to Lubumbashi in south-eastern DRC, where he met some business associates.

According to a whistleblower, Zingman was arrested as he tried to board a plane at Lubumbashi Airport on Wednesday last week.

"(Mr) Zingman was detained, along with his colleagues and the entire crew of his aircraft, which includes an Italian national. There are serious concerns regarding the safety of those who have been detained, particularly as it comes just a month after former Italian ambassador to DRC, Luca Attanasio, was killed in the country," the whistleblower said in a statement.

Zingman has been instrumental in the signing of eight agreements between Mnangagwa's administration and Lukashenko which cover various aspects of education and training, science and technology, agriculture and legal issues such as extradition.

The agreements include construction of a road and rail network, under a tripartite arrangement involving Zimbabwe, Belarus and China, to link the Indian and Atlantic oceans, across southern Africa and through Zimbabwe.

Reports also said Mnangagwa's visit to Belarus, which was highly publicised as a strategic State visit to seal business deals worth US$350 million spanning across various sectors of the economy was, according our sister paper Zimbabwe Independent, primarily meant to inspect military and intelligence surveillance technology manufactured in
the Eastern Europe country, with the possibility of placing orders.

Mnangagwa's visit to Belarus in January 2019, which came two years after assuming power through a military coup that toppled the late Robert Mugabe, was at the invitation of Lukashenko.

Contacted for comment last night, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said: "You want me to comment on a decision made by another country on a Belarus national. This issue is a diplomatic issue which does not need shortcuts. So you have to follow proper procedures."


Source - Euroradio/Daily Maverick

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Biti and his colleagues were no longer MPs, says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

12 hrs ago | 2196 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

12 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 249 Views

One dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

16 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

17 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

17 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

17 hrs ago | 952 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

19 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days