Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ATTEMPTS by Botswana to use the coronavirus pandemic to distabilise the Warriors came to naught as they prevailed 1-0 over the Zebras at the Obed Itani Stadium to book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations for the third consecutive time.

Zimbabwe booked a ticket to Cameroon after Zambia drew 3-3 with Algeria in Lusaka, a result which means the top two in the group will remain the same at the end of the qualifiers, with the Dessert Foxes on top and the Warriors second.

Botswana officials tried to frustrate the Zimbabwe team, first by withholding the Covid-19 test results, which they then used as a way of barring the Warriors from warming up and this also resulted in the match kicking off 40 minutes late from the scheduled 18:00 kick-off time.

Despite all this, Zimbabwe remained composed and a header by debutant Perfect Chikwede in the 14th minute was enough to send Zimbabwe through to Cameroon.

Chikwende was alert when Zebras goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe blocked a Knowledge Musona free kick into his path, with the Simba Sports Club man perfectly positioned to head the rebound into the net from close range.

After Chikwende's goal, the Warriors withstood a barrage of attacks from the Zebras throughout the match.

Goalkeeper Talbert Shumba denied Botswana several times with some fine saves and his defence was resolute, with veteran Thabani Kamusoko marshalling the midfield.

The stakes were high with Botswana also chasing a ticket to the Afcon, a tournament they have not qualified for since they went for the first time in 2012.

While Botswana thought their antics would only affect the Zimbabwe players, they also did have an effect on the Zebras . Carolin Braun, the Botswana assistant coach said the uncertainty on whether the match was going ahead  affected their players since they had prepared for kick-off at the scheduled time and had to adjust.

"When you prepare a team, you wake up in the morning you know what time you are playing, you go for warm up and, you have to have the mental strength. It's difficult when you don't know if you are playing or you are not playing," Braun said.

The antics by Botswana meant that Zimbabwe, who did not train at the match venue on the eve of the fixture, took to the Obed Itan Stadium having warmed up for just over five minutes before facing the Zebras.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic said  Caf must give clear direction on the Covid-19 situation because the Zimbabwe team had four tests in a period of 48 hours, which all came out negative.

"About the Covid-19 situation, Caf or somebody must give a clear instruction; we had four Covid-19 tests in 48 hours and all the time we are negative test after test. I think those things affected both teams. 17:50 they are coming with results, Botswana had also warmed up then cooled down then start the game after 40 minutes," said Logarusic.

"We didn't know what was going on, we thought Botswana was playing some game behind the scenes," he said.

Chronicle Sport was tipped off by a credible source when the team was making its way to the stadium that the host nation was targeting the SuperSport United duo of Kudakwashe Mahachi and Evans Rusike, whose Covid-19 test results were meant to be concocted to make sure that they do not play.

Only yet to be capped goalkeeper Martin Mapisa was excluded from the team in the end with his tests said to be inconclusive.

Zimbabwean officials were alerted and were ready when the test results were brought to them.

At the stadium, this reporter was also harassed and initially denied entry on some flimsy grounds.

When a Botswana Football Association official came to assist, they confirmed that players were being targeted and not journalists as the Zebras were desperate for the three points that would have kept them in with a chance to go to Cameroon.

How Botswana took over seven hours to process Covid-19 tests still remains a mystery.

Top Zimbabwean labs can make available Covid-19 test results in a time of two hours.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

1 hr ago | 626 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

University students die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

8 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

8 hrs ago | 5706 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

11 hrs ago | 7123 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

11 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Chiwenga speaks on deaths of fellow generals

14 hrs ago | 6149 Views

Chinese firm snatches lucrative aviation deal

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Disruptive chaos rages at Harare city

14 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Augur Investments dismisses land theft scandal

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

WHO clears controversy surrounding Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

14 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Fears of third wave as complacency sets in

14 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Understanding the Zimbabwe economy

14 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chicken products prices to soar

14 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Oil barons take Zera boss to task

14 hrs ago | 904 Views

Sables to end World Cup wait

14 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby United

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Natpharm reverses tender nullification

14 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mpilo gets state-of-the-art gadgets

14 hrs ago | 397 Views

Government tightens security over Easter

14 hrs ago | 971 Views

Mupfumi sues Zanu-PF members for US$200 000

14 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Bunjira slammed for spreading 'falsehoods'

14 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Commuters beg for return of private transport operators

14 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zanu-PF has nothing to do with recalls

14 hrs ago | 299 Views

Loga chooses Perfect match

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

Biti bitten by that which he went hunting for

14 hrs ago | 884 Views

MDC devises new ways of milking Harare

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

Man butchers wife over soft drink

15 hrs ago | 905 Views

7 Prince Edward High School pupils test positive for Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Woman weeps in court

15 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mnangagwa's govt partners EU to build 24 new hospitals

15 hrs ago | 619 Views

Warriors qualify for AFCON finals

15 hrs ago | 822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days