University students die in road accident

Two Bindura University of Science and Education students were among six people killed in two separate road accidents on Tuesday evening along the Harare-Mukumbura Highway.The students were identified as Vimbai Margaret Mugomberi (23) and Gerald Simbarashe Mutambiranwa (21).In the first accident, a Mercedes Benz heading towards Bindura collided head on with a Toyota Cresta at the 55-km peg on the highway.Both drivers, including two of their passengers, died as a result of the collision.In the second accident, a Toyota Mark X heading towards Harare carrying three passengers collided head on with a Nissan NP300, also with three passengers.As a result of the collision two people died on the spot.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents in a statement."The ZRP expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of six people who died as a result of two separate road traffic accidents which occurred along Harare-Mukumbura Road on March 24 2021," he said."In the first accident, a motorist driving a Toyota Mark X towards Harare with three passengers on board collided head on with a Nissan NP300 with three passengers on board, and as a result two people died and six were injured."The deceased have since been identified as Vimbai Margaret Mugomberi (23) and Gerald Simbarashe Mutambiranwa (21) both students at Bindura University of Science and Education."Asst Comm Nyathi said after the head on collision involving the Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Cresta, the Mercedes Benz caught fire and the driver was burnt beyond recognition."All the four occupants of the two vehicles died as a result of the collision," he said.He said the deceased in both the accidents were ferried to Bindura Provincial Hospital for post mortem, while the injured were referred to the same hospital where they were still admitted.Asst Insp Nyathi urged motorists to be observant, exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding."Drivers must be patient when travelling and always aim to be exemplary on the roads," he said.