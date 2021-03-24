Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

News / Local

22-YEAR-OLD woman from Dzivaresekwa, Harare, is in trouble for having a sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy after the duo met at a funeral.Martha Gege was arraigned before the courts yesterday to answer to allegations of having sexual intercourse with a minor. She was granted $4 000 bail when she appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa and will be back in court for trial on March 31.The court heard that on December 27, 2020, the two met at a funeral and the boy proposed love to Gege and she accepted the advances. A few days later, allegations are that the boy went to Gege's place where they had consensual sex.The court heard that the boy's parents got wind of the occurrence and made a police report, leading to Gege's arrest.