Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government could easily circumvent economic sanctions imposed on Harare by the West if the country makes use of its highly-skilled human capital to foster economic development.

This comes as the country is reeling under embargoes imposed by the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the European Union on allegations of gross human rights abuses.

The US and its allies have maintained the sanctions since 2000 when the previous administration of the late former president Robert Mugabe embarked on a violent and chaotic exercise to redistribute land previously owned by minority white commercial farmers to landless black Zimbabweans.

When Mnangagwa came into power following a military coup in November 2017, he promised to implement economic, political, media and human rights reforms.

However, the US and its partners have kept the sanctions in place after insisting that Harare has not shown any appetite to reform.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the Zimbabwe Information Technology Company (Zitco) in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said the sanctions should not hinder the country's progress.

"Our economy has been subjected to sanctions for the past 20 years, but this, we should realise, should not tie us down.  

"We should have the capacity to leapfrog and catch up with the rest of developing countries. What is happening today is evidence of such leapfrogging," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa said the laptops and desktops which are being manufactured by Zitco - a joint venture company between TelOne, the government through the Office of the President and Cabinet and a Chinese company Inspur Group - would enable the modernisation and automation of the country's systems to propel the national development priorities outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"The facility will help facilitate technology transfer, foster human capital development, enhance import substitution and create robust platforms upon which innovations and designs can be commercialised hence the potential to manufacture similar ICT equipment and components must be fully explored and exploited; mindful, however, of the need to adhere to requirements relating to intellectual property rights.

"I thus challenge stakeholders in the sector to be more proactive by pursuing strategies, projects and programmes that will see Zimbabwe evolving into an ICT manufacturing hub for a broad array of more complex components.

"The local production of hardware triggers demand for the development of complementary software packages. We must, therefore, intensify our national efforts to develop software riding on the abundant intellectual capacity available in the country. Such initiatives will promote broad-based and inclusive empowerment of our communities, particularly the youth," he said.

The president said the fact that the factory was completed notwithstanding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic afflicting the country was testimony to the "determination, focus and commitment by my administration to produce tangible high impact projects within defined timeframes".

He implored tertiary institutions in the country to speedily develop appropriate solutions and applications towards the growth of a big data economy through their industrial parks.

Mnangagwa also directed ministries, government departments and agencies to set time frames for migration from manual to automated systems.  

"Equally important is the need for all public entities to ensure that their staff establishments provide appropriately ICT-trained and tech-savvy persons.

"This new work ethic and culture of the Second Republic which is characterised by unity of purpose, hard, honest work and dedication will undoubtedly have a positive impact to the speedy achievement of our national development aspirations as envisaged in vision 2030.

"Meanwhile the ongoing overhaul of the Research Council of Zimbabwe and the Scientific Industrial Research and Development Centre must be quickly concluded to complement the broader modernisation and industrialisation of all sectors of our economy.

"I appeal to the private sector to explore robust synergies within the ICT sector through harnessing the existing capacities in our skilled human capital.

"As such, more resources must be set aside for research and development, innovation, inventions as well as the commercialisation and manufacturing of key ICT components and equipment," Mnangagwa said further.

Meanwhile, the government took delivery of the first batch of 1 500 Zitco computers comprising desktops and 600 laptops assembled at the plant for use by civil servants.

"This will facilitate the e-government programme which aims at achieving timely and quality service delivery for all our people. Going forward, ministries, departments, agencies and local authorities should speed up the development of online digital services through the exploitation of existing linkages between the high-performance computer, national data centre and other connectivity networks in which the government has made huge investments," the president said.

Speaking at the same occasion, TelOne managing director Chipo Mutasa said Zitco with an annual production capacity of between 50 000 to 150 000 had so far produced 2 500 desktop computers and laptops.

"While the company started off with the manufacturing of PCs and laptops, it has the ability and capacity to manufacture any electronic gadgets like smart electronic meters, projectors, calculators, phone sets among many others.

"We are delighted that the partnership with original device manufacturers like Microsoft and certification as an original equipment manufacturer which we have managed to acquire is key in assuring originality and guarantee the quality of our products," Mutasa said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

University students die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

8 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

8 hrs ago | 5725 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

8 hrs ago | 291 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

11 hrs ago | 7144 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

11 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Chiwenga speaks on deaths of fellow generals

14 hrs ago | 6154 Views

Chinese firm snatches lucrative aviation deal

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Disruptive chaos rages at Harare city

14 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Augur Investments dismisses land theft scandal

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

WHO clears controversy surrounding Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

14 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Fears of third wave as complacency sets in

14 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Understanding the Zimbabwe economy

14 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chicken products prices to soar

14 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Oil barons take Zera boss to task

14 hrs ago | 908 Views

Sables to end World Cup wait

14 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby United

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Natpharm reverses tender nullification

14 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mpilo gets state-of-the-art gadgets

15 hrs ago | 397 Views

Government tightens security over Easter

15 hrs ago | 971 Views

Mupfumi sues Zanu-PF members for US$200 000

15 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Bunjira slammed for spreading 'falsehoods'

15 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Commuters beg for return of private transport operators

15 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zanu-PF has nothing to do with recalls

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

Loga chooses Perfect match

15 hrs ago | 975 Views

Biti bitten by that which he went hunting for

15 hrs ago | 885 Views

MDC devises new ways of milking Harare

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

Man butchers wife over soft drink

15 hrs ago | 905 Views

7 Prince Edward High School pupils test positive for Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Woman weeps in court

15 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Mnangagwa's govt partners EU to build 24 new hospitals

15 hrs ago | 621 Views

Warriors qualify for AFCON finals

15 hrs ago | 822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days