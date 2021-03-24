News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) resumes operations today following Cabinet's approval for it to reopen, with Government working on modalities of assisting aspiring drivers whose provisional licences expired when the department was closed.The VID closed in January after Government imposed tight lockdown regulations as the country recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.Since last month, Government has been gradually opening the economy and other economic sub-sectors as Covid-19 cases have decreased.Government has also started the vaccination programme for the country to return to normalcy.Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said the VID is one of the public institutions whose operations have been severely affected by the lockdown.Minister Mhona was responding to a question raised by Matabeleland South MDC-Alliance Senator Dr Bekithemba Mpofu who quizzed him on what interventions was Government putting in place to assist aspiring drivers whose provisional driver's licenses during the lockdown."If you can recall, the driving schools were the most hit in terms of operations during the lockdown since last year. Recently, they have been allowed to commence their operations this coming Saturday on the 27th of March 2021. They have been allowed to resume their business operations during this recent Cabinet meeting," said Minister Mhona."My Ministry is seized with the issue and it also came through the Association of Driving Schools, to say yes, this is a pandemic and it is not according to our own making that we could not go for the lessons, testing and so forth. So, we are seized with that matter."The Zimbabwe Driving School Owners Association (ZDSOA) commended Government for reopening the VID. ZDSOA national vice-chairman Mr Edwin Ndlovu said the reopening follows engagement between Government and driving schools."We are happy that VID has finally reopened for learner drivers. We urge our members to abide by Covid-19 prevention protocols concerning driving schools and also urge our clients who are our learners to cooperate with driving schools and VID authorities concerning wearing of masks, sanitising and maintaining social distancing to avoid any conveniences. As an association we are prepared to start sending our clients for tests as we have been preparing since the announcement of relaxing of national Lockdown Level 4," said Mr Ndlovu.