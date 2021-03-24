Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo car thief arrested

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
A 31-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man was arrested for allegedly jumping into the driver's seat of a car whose engine had been left running by its owner and sped off.

Lurrie Ndlovu (31) of New Magwegwe suburb allegedly stole the complainant's car minutes after he had parked it along Siyephambili Drive before accompanying his friend to a nearby house.

The incident happened on Sunday. Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday.

The complainant and his friend were coming from work in Kelvin North industrial area. Insp Ncube said the complainant decided to pass through a house in Nkulumane where he intended to buy cough mixture.

"The complainant left the car unattended with keys in the ignition port and followed his friend. He (complainant) walked for a distance from his car and noticed someone jumping into his car before driving at high speed," he said.

The complainant then boarded a kombi to follow the car but lost track before proceeding to Tshabalala Police Station where he reported the matter.

The following day, the vehicle was recovered dumped along Siyephambili Drive near Nkulumane.

"On the same day at around 11AM, we received information on the whereabouts of the suspect and a trap was set leading to the suspect's arrest," said Insp Ncube.

He said Ndlovu has since appeared in court facing car theft charges and he was remanded in custody to April 7 pending medical examination by two doctors to ascertain his mental health status.

Last month, thieves broke into Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni's car and stole cash among other valuables at his home in Nkulumane suburb. During the same month, four serial thieves were also nabbed in connection with different cases of theft from motor vehicles.

The quartet, which was captured on CCTV, was found with drugs after being arrested for stealing from vehicles in the Bulawayo.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

7 secs ago | 0 Views

VID resumes operations

1 min ago | 3 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

2 mins ago | 3 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

33 mins ago | 57 Views

Tight security over Easter

34 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

36 mins ago | 67 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1191 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

11 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

14 hrs ago | 3655 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 517 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1036 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 123 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

15 hrs ago | 818 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

15 hrs ago | 492 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

15 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

15 hrs ago | 278 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

15 hrs ago | 966 Views

University students die in road accident

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

15 hrs ago | 614 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

21 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

21 hrs ago | 543 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

21 hrs ago | 7520 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

24 hrs ago | 8432 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

24 hrs ago | 2390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days