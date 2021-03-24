Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
THE Premier Soccer League has proposed competitions to kick off on the weekend of May 15-16, according to a roadmap sent to clubs.

In a memorandum titled "Proposed football resumption roadmap", PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele proposed that Covid-19 tests to pave way for training be done between May 25 and April 2.

Zifa had promised to take care of Covid-19 tests costs, but the PSL said clubs that have capacity to conduct the tests have to apply to the league for the green light.

The Covid-19 tests will be done by club doctors under the supervision of the PSL medical committee which will be expanded to a panel of 10 medical doctors.

According to the PSL, the Covid-19 tests have to be done at least 48 hours prior to commencement of training then after every 14 days.

Players and officials that test positive for Covid-19 will be required to isolate as per Government guidelines.

The move to deploy the PSL medical committee was necessitated by a delay in submitting information that was noted last year when Government gave a provisional green light for the return of football.

Some clubs took more than two weeks to test and submit results, something that the league wants to avoid so that resumption is smooth. Registration of players will be done from April 1, with the deadline set for May 15.

In the build-up to May 15, the league has banned friendly matches, meaning that during their pre-season training, teams will have to keep up with in-house games. The PSL has also proposed a cluster competition, which will be hosted in four cities, with teams playing in groups.

Teams will be placed in four groups, with Pool A made up of six teams, Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba.

Pool B will consist of Bulawayo teams Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders, while Manica Diamonds, Tenax, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets make up Pool C.

Pool D who will be based in Zvishavane and will be made up of FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Whawha.

In an earlier proposal, the PSL said the competition will be played in a round-robin format, with top teams from the respective groups proceeding to the semi-finals.

The winners will face off in a final to be staged at a venue to be agreed with the sponsors.

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo car thief arrested

52 secs ago | 0 Views

VID resumes operations

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

2 mins ago | 3 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

33 mins ago | 58 Views

Tight security over Easter

34 mins ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

36 mins ago | 68 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1193 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

11 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

14 hrs ago | 3656 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 517 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1036 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 123 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

15 hrs ago | 818 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

15 hrs ago | 492 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

15 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

15 hrs ago | 278 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

15 hrs ago | 966 Views

University students die in road accident

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

15 hrs ago | 614 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

21 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

21 hrs ago | 543 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

21 hrs ago | 7521 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

24 hrs ago | 8432 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

24 hrs ago | 2390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days