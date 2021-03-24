Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man batters wife to death

by Staff reporter
43 secs ago | Views
A HARARE man was arrested yesterday for savagely attacking his wife, who later succumbed to the injuries, following a domestic dispute.

Sharon Munhenga (22) of Budiriro high-density suburb was assaulted by her husband, Macdonald Chivero on February 28, and died at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital on March 19.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder.

According to Nyathi, Munhenga was assaulted after she refused to leave the family home as ordered by her husband.

"She did not comply with the order and was seriously assaulted by the suspect with fists and open hands all over the body," Nyathi said.

"The victim went to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medication and returned home.

"Her condition deteriorated and later died on March 19, 2021."

In a related case, Nyathi said on March 25 2021 in Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi, Nelson Nhunge (55) had an altercation with his wife, Faith Mhlanga (36), over food.

"The suspect struck his wife with a pot once on the left eye, then stabbed her with a knife several times on the neck before she died," Nyathi said.

Nyathi added that police have since arrested the suspect and the body is still awaiting post-mortem at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

"Members of the public are urged to shun violence and people should not take the law into their hands, but should report to law enforcement agencies or approach third parties for assistance to resolve conflicts," Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating a suspected murder case where a body of an unidentified woman was found dumped close to Mukuvisi River on Thursday.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bus operators engage govt over 'rogue' touts

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

1 min ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo car thief arrested

2 mins ago | 2 Views

VID resumes operations

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

3 mins ago | 3 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

34 mins ago | 59 Views

Tight security over Easter

35 mins ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

36 mins ago | 32 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

37 mins ago | 73 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1194 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

14 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 529 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1036 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 123 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

15 hrs ago | 818 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 2916 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

15 hrs ago | 492 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

15 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

University students die in road accident

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

15 hrs ago | 614 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

21 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

21 hrs ago | 543 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

21 hrs ago | 7522 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

24 hrs ago | 8433 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

24 hrs ago | 2390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days