Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bus operators engage govt over 'rogue' touts

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation (ZPTO) has pleaded with government to clamp down on touts terrorising commuters at various bus termini across the country.

The plea came after a video of Beitbridge touts harassing a hapless woman went viral on social media last week.

The unidentified woman is seen being mobbed by 10 touts, while her luggage is taken away.

The "victorious" touts finally force her to board their preferred bus.

"ZPTO has noted with concern a video circulating on social media platforms of a woman who was being violently dragged and being forced to board a bus by rank marshals in Beitbridge," bus operators' chairperson Samson Nhanhanga said.

"We condemn this behaviour by these rank marshals. The association has engaged relevant ministries and policymakers so as to deal with matters relating to the abuse of passengers at all designated bus stations countrywide."

Nhanhanga stressed that passengers had a freewill to choose which bus to board and that rank marshals must not violate that right.

"We would want to emphasise that violence against women is a punishable offence. Human rights must be respected at all times. Passengers should be treated with dignity and should freely choose a bus they want to board while observing social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19," he said.

The incident has triggered a public outcry, with Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development minister Sithembiso Nyoni declaring war on the rank marshals.

"Eventually, we want touts be removed from all bus termini. Public spaces must be safe for all. Law enforcement agents will not tolerate such behaviour," she said.

"My ministry has engaged relevant government departments and local authorities to nip these inhumane acts of gender-based violence in the bud."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Binga Chief Sikalenge dies

15 secs ago | 1 Views

BCC resumes water-rationing after power outage

47 secs ago | 1 Views

Man batters wife to death

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo car thief arrested

3 mins ago | 2 Views

VID resumes operations

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

4 mins ago | 4 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

35 mins ago | 65 Views

Tight security over Easter

36 mins ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

38 mins ago | 77 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1196 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

15 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 529 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1038 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

15 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

15 hrs ago | 218 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

15 hrs ago | 819 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

15 hrs ago | 494 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

15 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

15 hrs ago | 970 Views

University students die in road accident

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

15 hrs ago | 614 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

21 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

21 hrs ago | 543 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

21 hrs ago | 7526 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

24 hrs ago | 8433 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

24 hrs ago | 2392 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days