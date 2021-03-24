Binga Chief Sikalenge dies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Binga community was plunged into mourning this week following the death of Chief Sikalenge, born Charles Baleya Muleya.Chief Sikalenge passed on after a long illness. He was 71.Binga district development co-ordinator Farai Marinyane described the late traditional leader as a hard worker, unifier and development oriented."It's sad to confirm the untimely death of Chief Sikalenge."He was one of our senior chiefs in Binga and he worked so hard to develop the district," Marinyane said."He was not well for some time and today, he has sadly departed. He will truly be missed."The nephew of the late chief, Amon Muleya, said: "I am at pain and shock about the untimely death of my uncle."He was a great leader and the void he left will be difficult to fill."Chief Sikalenge contributed to the development of Bulawayo Kraal and Manjolo irrigation schemes as well as the introduction of Tonga subject in Binga schools.He leaves behind four wives, several children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.