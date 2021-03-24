Latest News Editor's Choice


We remained focused: Musona

by Staff reporter
DESPITE the COVID-19 results shenanigans that led to the 30-minute delay to the start of the Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Botswana and Zimbabwe on Thursday, Warriors captain Knowledge Musona said his charges were not distracted by the sideshow.

The Belgium-based striker said they remained vigilant and defended the solitary goal scored by Perfect Chikwende 15 minutes into the match.

"In Africa, it's like this. We kept our focus because we knew something like this could happen. I'm very happy for the team because we showed character and worked hard for each other. Sometimes you have to be smart when you are leading. We needed to kill off time. We didn't want to rush things and make mistakes," Musona said.

Even Hwange legend Fabian Zulu, now based in Botswana, said he was happy with the Warriors' overall performance.

"The game was not very much good. The Warriors dominated the first half, but the approach was slow because Zimbabwe did not have much time to warm up because they
were waiting for the COVID-19 results, which caused the delay to the start of the game. I think Zimbabwe's game plan was to get a goal and defend it, which they did very well," he said.

"Botswana turned the tables in the second half and were all over, but defensively Zimbabwe, did very well. They worked as a team."

Looking ahead to Monday for the dead rubber tie against Zambia at the National Sports Stadium, Musona predicts a tough match.

"It will be a tough match against Zambia. It's always a fight against them. We beat them away and they will come to revenge. We have qualified, but will not relax, but play with pride. We missed them (players that were unable to come), they really wanted to come. This win was for them because we know they really wanted to come," the Warriors skipper said.

"Hopefully, they will come for the next match if circumstances allow. I'm happy the new guys who were given a chance made full use of it. I'm happy for everyone. This victory is also for the whole nation because I know people were behind us all the way."

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days