Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MP turns club house into clinic

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
A DILAPIDATED Pfende Club House in Gweru city's ward 2 has been turned into a clinic, easing the burden on people from the area who used to walk a long distance to Whawha Prison Clinic to access health services, Southern Eye has learnt.

Gweru Urban legislator Brian Dube (MDC Alliance), who spearheaded the project, said they were putting final touches to the structure before it is handed over to Gweru City Council for official opening.

"The place was a dilapidated small building that we demolished and reconstructed to a standard modern clinic as prescribed by health guidelines," Dube said.

"This clinic will have all facilities for primary health care to help the people in ward 2 who have been walking to Whawha Clinic."

Ward 2 resident Sheila Runzombe said: "As women, we are elated that we now have a clinic in this ward and I would want to thank the MP for coming up with this project."

Last year, Dube helped in turning Ivene Club House into a state-of-the-art clinic before also handing it over to council.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

CJ Malaba lied to Mnangagwa, says Ndewere

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Govt has no money to fund commissions

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Executive failing corruption fight

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

5 mins ago | 3 Views

We remained focused: Musona

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Mhlophe, Sibanda lock horns over Bosso top seat

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Binga Chief Sikalenge dies

18 mins ago | 6 Views

BCC resumes water-rationing after power outage

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Bus operators engage govt over 'rogue' touts

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Man batters wife to death

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo car thief arrested

21 mins ago | 10 Views

VID resumes operations

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

23 mins ago | 11 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

54 mins ago | 123 Views

Tight security over Easter

54 mins ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

55 mins ago | 43 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

56 mins ago | 134 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1225 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

12 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

15 hrs ago | 3702 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 534 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

15 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

15 hrs ago | 223 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

15 hrs ago | 835 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

15 hrs ago | 640 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 2955 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

15 hrs ago | 499 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

15 hrs ago | 605 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

15 hrs ago | 165 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

University students die in road accident

15 hrs ago | 316 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

16 hrs ago | 620 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

21 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

21 hrs ago | 543 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

21 hrs ago | 7596 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

24 hrs ago | 8464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days