MP turns club house into clinic

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A DILAPIDATED Pfende Club House in Gweru city's ward 2 has been turned into a clinic, easing the burden on people from the area who used to walk a long distance to Whawha Prison Clinic to access health services, Southern Eye has learnt.Gweru Urban legislator Brian Dube (MDC Alliance), who spearheaded the project, said they were putting final touches to the structure before it is handed over to Gweru City Council for official opening."The place was a dilapidated small building that we demolished and reconstructed to a standard modern clinic as prescribed by health guidelines," Dube said."This clinic will have all facilities for primary health care to help the people in ward 2 who have been walking to Whawha Clinic."Ward 2 resident Sheila Runzombe said: "As women, we are elated that we now have a clinic in this ward and I would want to thank the MP for coming up with this project."Last year, Dube helped in turning Ivene Club House into a state-of-the-art clinic before also handing it over to council.