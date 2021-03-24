Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Poly student in trouble over campus hug

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
HARARE Polytechnic has suspended a student for hugging a colleague inside the college premises in contravention of COVID-19 preventive protocols.

According to the suspension letter dated March 22, the hugging violated the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as the institution's COVID-19 regulations.

According to the letter, Yolanda Musithu, an office management student was caught by the principal hugging a colleague, Blessing Pasipanodya.

Part of the charge sheet read: "You Yolanda Musithu C, a student at Harare Polytechnic doing national diploma in office management violated WHO, government and Harare Polytechnic COVID-19 regulations."

"You were caught by the principal on 22 March 2021 hugging Blessing Pasipanodya an NC DDT (national certificate in draughting and designing technology) student. This was in direct violation of WHO, government and institutional standing against COVID-19 regulations."

The letter added: "The institution conducted health education on COVID-19 through posters on notice boards at entrance, but you opted to ignore these regulations.

"According to SI 81 of 1999 chapter 28:02(7)(1), the principal may permanently or temporarily, remove or expel any student from the premises of a teachers college or technical or vocational institution if, in the opinion of the principal he behaves in a manner unbefitting of a student of the college or institution or in a manner likely to bring the college or institution into disrepute."

Polytechnic principal Tafadzwa Mudondo declined to comment on the matter yesterday.

"I am not able to comment on the matter, how do I know that you are from NewsDay?" Mudondo said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New COVID-19 variants already in Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 2 Views

Zimpapers journo in sodomy storm

3 mins ago | 4 Views

CJ Malaba lied to Mnangagwa, says Ndewere

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt has no money to fund commissions

5 mins ago | 5 Views

MP turns club house into clinic

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Executive failing corruption fight

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

9 mins ago | 5 Views

We remained focused: Musona

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Mhlophe, Sibanda lock horns over Bosso top seat

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Binga Chief Sikalenge dies

22 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC resumes water-rationing after power outage

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Bus operators engage govt over 'rogue' touts

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Man batters wife to death

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

24 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo car thief arrested

25 mins ago | 10 Views

VID resumes operations

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

26 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

26 mins ago | 11 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

57 mins ago | 136 Views

Tight security over Easter

58 mins ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

59 mins ago | 46 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1230 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

12 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

15 hrs ago | 3713 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 535 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

15 hrs ago | 223 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

15 hrs ago | 640 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

15 hrs ago | 499 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

16 hrs ago | 610 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

16 hrs ago | 285 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

16 hrs ago | 996 Views

University students die in road accident

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

16 hrs ago | 620 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

21 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

21 hrs ago | 544 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

22 hrs ago | 7599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days