Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso members finally get to choose chairman, secretary, committee member

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THERE was excitement ahead of the original date of the Highlanders elections, then disappointment when the polls were postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That excitement is upon us once more as part of the build-up to today's plebiscite as Bosso bona fide members will make a beeline to the voting booth to choose three executive members. Highlanders members, whose membership is up to date will get to choose a chairman, secretary and committee member. The elections were originally meant to take place on 7 February but, together with the club's Annual General Meeting that was scheduled for 31 January could not take place because the country was on Level Four lockdown, with public gatherings not allowed.

Current chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe's threat to getting a fresh mandate comes from Bulawayo businessman and cattle rancher, Johnfat Sibanda, a formidable challenger who has been involved with the club for over three decades.

Israel Moyo, who was voted secretary in 2018 is being challenged by Victoria Falls-based Morgen "Gazza" Dube while the battle for the committee member's post is between Bhekumuzi "Mahii" Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu. Wisdom Mabhena is constitutionally barred from seeking another term as committee member since he has occupied the post for two consecutive terms.

After months of campaigning, the candidates will finally know their fate by midday today after members had cast their ballots.

Last Sunday, the six candidates were given an opportunity to address members at the end of the AGM as part of marketing themselves to the electorate. There is no doubt that while there are three positions up for grabs, most of the attention is on the race for the chairmanship, which is the most powerful position on the Bosso executive.

Mhlophe pleaded with members to retain him so he completes revenue-generating projects he had started.

"I have been your chairman for the past three years, my plea to you all, all other chairmen of Highlanders you gave them two terms, what crime did I commit for you not to give me just three years and say I must go. What about my projects that I want to complete?" pleaded Mhlophe.

In 2016, Mhlophe, lost to Modern Ngwenya for the post of vice-chairman and in 2018 assumed the position of chairman without any challenge after the disqualification of club legend Ernest "Maphepha" Sibanda. Projects started by the Mhlophe led committee include the mining claim and rehabilitation of the club's training pitches.

Johnfat Sibanda spoke of his involvement with Highlanders from 1986 when he was part of the club's supporters tasked with ferrying players to matches. He promised a return to the Highlanders exciting brand of football if elected as the club's leader.

"I know the Highlanders culture, at Highlanders, together we are one, at Highlanders all members are equal. What I am offering if you elect me to lead this club is respect for the constitution. I don't know anything called a faction, I have worked with Highlanders chairmen from 1986 up until today.

"My promise is that if you elect me to lead the club, we will go back to the Highlanders exciting brand of football,'' Sibanda said.

On Friday, the Highlanders electoral court caused apprehension among the members when it sent out a notice stating that those who have ordinary membership must have been paid up by 28 March 2020 and done so again by 31 January 2021 to be allowed to vote today.

The notice was signed by Cosmos Sikhosana, the electoral court's returning officer.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Chamisa drops new party hint

2 hrs ago | 972 Views

Khupe turns heat on Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 995 Views

Matemadanda was becoming too ambitious

2 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Villagers decry eviction threats

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mwonzora, Mnangagwa onslaught against MDC Alliance leaves democracy in peril

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Covid-19 widens Zimbabwe's digital divide

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Recalling MPs an assault on democracy

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tremors shake Old Mutual SA after ZSE clampdown

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Massive bloc thrusts Zimra under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Loga speaks about juju

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tongogara appointed executive secretary of ZACC

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zinasu's Ngadziore freed on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Granny dies in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

NRZ collapse was avoidable, says Alvord Mabena

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials under fresh scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe to issue Covid-19 'passport'

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Compressed syllabus introduced in schools

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Warriors out to finish the job against Chipolopolo

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo wetlands houses saved

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

BCC struggles to provide water to residents

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Violent death in Emganwini

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe starts vaccinating prisoners

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

75% of Bulawayo roads in bad state

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

MPs, teachers fraudulently access Covid-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bumper harvest to save US$200m

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Oil deal strategic, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Sakupwanya crowned the Chairperson of Gold Buyers Association

13 hrs ago | 667 Views

Khupe lobbies for cushion fund for teenage mothers

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Lightning strike kills 19 cattle

14 hrs ago | 1131 Views

4 ways to easily improve your home

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Johann Rupert gives Ramaphosa an ultimatum

15 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Fox attacks two women in a bush

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Mangwana brothers team up to kick villagers out of farm

22 hrs ago | 3085 Views

Mnangagwa fires 'incompetent' Matemadanda

23 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Poly student in trouble over campus hug

23 hrs ago | 1357 Views

New COVID-19 variants already in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Zimpapers journo in sodomy storm

23 hrs ago | 1002 Views

CJ Malaba lied to Mnangagwa, says Ndewere

23 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Govt has no money to fund commissions

23 hrs ago | 355 Views

MP turns club house into clinic

23 hrs ago | 630 Views

Executive failing corruption fight

23 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

23 hrs ago | 139 Views

We remained focused: Musona

23 hrs ago | 641 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days