BCC struggles to provide water to residents

BULAWAYO residents are going for weeks without water supplies despite the local authority saying they have enough quantities in their supply dams to last until the next rainy season without the need for water shedding.The local authority had assured residents that they will be getting rid of the water shedding schedule two weeks ago with the completion of rehabilitation works at Criterion Water Works and the Ncema/ Fernhill booster pumps.The commissioning of the two major projects gives the city between 170 and 180 megalitres of water a day, which is enough to supply the city without any need for water shedding, according to council reports. However, on Wednesday the local authority, instead of announcing the cancellation of the water shedding schedule revealed that the city will revert to the 72-hour water shedding schedule.In a statement, the city's Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube attributed the tightened water shedding schedule to power challenges being experienced at the city's waterworks."The City of Bulawayo from Wednesday, 24 March 2021 embarked on the 72-hour shedding programme due to power supply interruptions at Criterion Waterworks and a power surge that occurred on Saturday, 20 March 2021.The power surge resulted in damages to a transformer and the motor of one of the clear water pumps that feeds Tuli Reservoir. Other city reservoirs have since stabilised except for Tuli which was the most affected by the power surge.The current inflows are still far less than the demand for the Reservoir," said Mr Dube.He said the situation will only return to normal when Tuli Hill Reservoir levels reach the optimum level."Consequently, the current reservoir levels will not allow restoration of water to some parts of Tuli fed areas as previously scheduled. Water restoration will be as and when Tuli Hill Reservoir levels allow and will be reviewed daily until the system stabilizes. The rest of the reservoirs will follow the current 72-hour shedding schedule," he said.According to the schedule, the worst affected areas in the city — with some going for over a week without water — are Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista, Douglasdale, Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Kingsdale, Queens Park, Mahatshula, Woodville, Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Fortunesgate, Selborne Park, Matsheumhlope, Parklands, Kumalo and Suburbs.Of these, only Kingsdale, Queens Park, Mahatshula and Woodville were expected to get water supplies restored by yesterday at 5pm. Last year the city went through one of its worst water crises when it decommissioned three dams — Upper and Lower Ncema and Umzingwane — forcing it to impose a six-day water shedding regime which saw an outbreak of a water-borne disease that claimed lives in Luveve suburb.BCC has recommissioned the three dams with the latest statistics showing that the city dams are at a combined 70 percent full after heavy rains that have been received this rainy season. The Government under the Second Republic has availed funding to finish the Gwayi-Shangani Dam which is the permanent solution to the Bulawayo water problems.Last month President Mnangagwa officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gwayi-Shangani to Bulawayo water pipeline which will convey water to the city when the construction of the dam is completed. The government also funded the drilling of boreholes at Nyamandlovu to boost water supply to the city.