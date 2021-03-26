Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Compressed syllabus introduced in schools

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has introduced a Catch-up strategy for primary and secondary school pupils that will see learners who were affected by prolonged non-academic activity because of the Covid-19 pandemic last year being taught 2020 material before proceeding to this year's classes.

Under the programme, Sunday News understands that in some instances pupils will have to redo their preceding levels syllabi in the first term before proceeding to the next level. For example, those who are in Grade Two this year will have to first complete the Grade One material.

According to the Catch-up strategy document sent to schools and District School Inspectors, which was signed by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Ambassador Cain Mathema, last week, the new learning model provides guidelines for the practical delivery of blended teaching and learning, catch-up activities to compensate for lost learning time, and a coordinated system for accelerated learning, all of which involve the use of alternative learning platforms for the benefit of pupils.

Minister Mathema said the new teaching model, which seeks to enhance the continuity of teaching and learning for all learners at all times in Zimbabwe, drew lessons from the experience of disrupted school activities due to several climatic change phenomena as well as the global Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the new model was designed following a baseline assessment by the ministry which revealed that most learners especially those from public schools, rural areas and council schools had limited access to teaching and learning after the announcement of the lockdown at the end of March last year. He said the first term's work was covered while that of second and third term was not covered in most schools. That resulted in poor performances by the 2020 Grade Seven pupils.

"The guidelines in this strategy are intended to trigger more school-based innovative strategies for the inclusive, full coverage of syllabi to cover up lost teaching and learning time. The catch-up strategies are grouped into three categories, namely content, learner and teacher enhancement strategies."

Content strategies include syllabus compression and concept integration, he said.

"Teacher enhancement strategies are, team teaching, Performance Lag Address Programme (PLAP), multigrade teaching and use of Learning Area Platforms (LAPs) to guide teachers to cover up for lost teaching time for the maximisation of teacher-learner contact learning. Learning enhancement strategies include Clinical Remediation, Guidance and Counselling, Child Protection Committees, School Health Services, including Menstrual Health Management, Career Guidance as well as the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme," he said.

Minister Mathema said the blended teaching and learning approach makes use of both the traditional face-to-face classroom interaction, online learning, home and school-led community-based learning with tutorial support as well as the use of printed self-study guides, revision notes and other modules.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

1 hr ago | 553 Views

Chamisa drops new party hint

2 hrs ago | 970 Views

Khupe turns heat on Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 990 Views

Matemadanda was becoming too ambitious

2 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Villagers decry eviction threats

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mwonzora, Mnangagwa onslaught against MDC Alliance leaves democracy in peril

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Covid-19 widens Zimbabwe's digital divide

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Recalling MPs an assault on democracy

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tremors shake Old Mutual SA after ZSE clampdown

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Massive bloc thrusts Zimra under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Loga speaks about juju

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Tongogara appointed executive secretary of ZACC

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zinasu's Ngadziore freed on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Granny dies in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

NRZ collapse was avoidable, says Alvord Mabena

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials under fresh scrutiny

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe to issue Covid-19 'passport'

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Warriors out to finish the job against Chipolopolo

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo wetlands houses saved

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

BCC struggles to provide water to residents

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Violent death in Emganwini

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe starts vaccinating prisoners

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bosso members finally get to choose chairman, secretary, committee member

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

75% of Bulawayo roads in bad state

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

MPs, teachers fraudulently access Covid-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bumper harvest to save US$200m

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Oil deal strategic, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Sakupwanya crowned the Chairperson of Gold Buyers Association

13 hrs ago | 667 Views

Khupe lobbies for cushion fund for teenage mothers

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Lightning strike kills 19 cattle

14 hrs ago | 1131 Views

4 ways to easily improve your home

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Johann Rupert gives Ramaphosa an ultimatum

15 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Fox attacks two women in a bush

21 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Mangwana brothers team up to kick villagers out of farm

22 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Mnangagwa fires 'incompetent' Matemadanda

23 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Poly student in trouble over campus hug

23 hrs ago | 1357 Views

New COVID-19 variants already in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Zimpapers journo in sodomy storm

23 hrs ago | 1002 Views

CJ Malaba lied to Mnangagwa, says Ndewere

23 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Govt has no money to fund commissions

23 hrs ago | 355 Views

MP turns club house into clinic

23 hrs ago | 630 Views

Executive failing corruption fight

23 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

23 hrs ago | 139 Views

We remained focused: Musona

23 hrs ago | 641 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days