Granny dies in freak accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AN 84-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin woman died on the spot when a Nissan lorry she was travelling in hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling into a ditch yesterday.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident along Glendale Centenary highway where Sangras Maswi died on the spot," Mundembe said.

Witnesses claimed a 15-year-old minor was driving the lorry with five passengers on board when he hit a pothole and failed to control the truck.

The truck fell into a ditch killing the woman while another passenger was seriously injured.

Source - the standard

