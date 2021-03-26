Granny dies in freak accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AN 84-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin woman died on the spot when a Nissan lorry she was travelling in hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling into a ditch yesterday.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident."I can confirm a fatal road accident along Glendale Centenary highway where Sangras Maswi died on the spot," Mundembe said.Witnesses claimed a 15-year-old minor was driving the lorry with five passengers on board when he hit a pothole and failed to control the truck.The truck fell into a ditch killing the woman while another passenger was seriously injured.