Zinasu's Ngadziore freed on $5,000 bail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
ZIMBABWE National Students' Union leader Takudzwa Ngadziore was on Friday night released from remand prison after he was granted $5 000 bail by the High Court.

Ngadziore, who had been in remand prison for 28 days, was ordered to report once every fortnight on Fridays at Harare Central police station.

He had been denied bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, who ruled that he was likely to commit another offence since he allegedly committed the crime while on bail for some other charges.

Prosecutors say Ngadziore and other pro-democracy campaigners gathered at the Harare magistrates' courts and convened a media briefing denouncing the arrest of Makomborero Haruzivishe.

They also allegedly lamented police brutality and called for the resignation of Zimbabwe Republic Police commissioner-general Godwin Matanga.

Source - the standard

