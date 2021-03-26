Tongogara appointed executive secretary of ZACC

News / Local

THE Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in accordance with the Constitution and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:19] is pleased to announce the following appointment in the Secretariat:Ms Sukai Tongogara is now the Executive Secretary to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. She is a registered legal practitioner and a holder of a Master of Science Degree in International Law from the University of Zimbabwe. Ms Tongogara has been employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission since 2006. She has held several senior posts in the Commission in the areas of Investigations, Prevention, Corporate Governance, Public Education, External Relations and International Conventions. She played a major role in the establishment of the Investigations, Legal Services and External Relations Departments within the Commission.Ms Tongogara is Zimbabwe's Focal Person for the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and is responsible for ensuring Zimbabwe's compliance to the provisions of the Convention. She successfully coordinated Zimbabwe's two reviews under UNCAC in 2011 and 2017. Together with a team of Government Experts, Ms Tongogara conducted reviews on the Republics of Zambia, Benin and the Russian Federation on their implementation of UNCAC. As a former Law Officer and Provincial Magistrate, she has an impeccable record of hard work and discipline.The Chairperson, Commissioners and Secretariat at ZACC would like to extend their congratulations to Ms. Tongogara, and wish her the best in her new role with the Commission.