Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Loga speaks about juju

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic made headlines at Chan finals in Cameroon when he accused the hosts of using witchcraft ahead of the competition opener between Zimbabwe and the West African country.

He famously posed for a picture with a bat, which he found on the centre circle of the match day pitch and wrote "witchcraft in Cameroon" on a sheet of paper.
Caf reacted to the matter and launched an investigation into the allegations.

And after Zimbabwe's dismal performance at the tournament, including losing to Cameroon 1-0 in the tournament opener, Logarusic came under heavy criticism for making juju accusations.

But the Croat, who has been coaching in Africa for a while now, has finally responded to critics on his beliefs while sharing his experiences with juju in Africa.

"About Juju, I'm a Roman Catholic and i come from a very conservative country, Croatia. We don't believe in juju. We believe in our hard work, our knowledge and believe in ourselves," the 55-year-old gaffer said during a press conference in Botswana.

Loga, as he is affectionately known, became the first foreign coach to qualify Zimbabwe for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) following the Warriors narrow win in Botswana on Thursday.

This was in spite of the clamours for him to be sacked by some section of the fans after the CHAN embarrassment in January.

The Croat revealed how he has been made to sign contracts, which compelled him to respect local tradition at some African clubs.

"This is my sixth country in Africa that i have coached in after Ghana, Kenya, sudan, Angola and Tanzania. I have some countries where I worked for clubs like
Simba, Gor Mahia and Asante Kotoko.

"Those people, when I got there and signed the contract, part of the contract was that a coach must respect local tradition.

"When I asked what is local tradition, they said you will see (laughing) and later I saw lots of juju at work.

"I was just enjoying seeing how people can speculate and do these things, because I had signed a contract that I should respect.

"I would just see and keep my cool, but I don't believe in those things. I would see some players drinking water with different flower(s), cutting (slaughtering) sheep, putting money in the river when we travelled. There are so many things I saw but what can I do?"

"I even saw how they put chicken bones. I have seen lots of that at different clubs and I respect them, but I don't believe in that at all. And before every game even when I was in sudan, I just said God help me tomorrow. I would pray, but usually when the match comes I forget," he said.

As a coach in Africa Loga has steadily built his profile having been to two CHAN finals, first with Sudan and lately with Zimbabwe.

And qualifying for the Afcon finals remains his biggest achievement to date.

His start to life as the Warriors coach has not been easy as it coincided with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. He spent nine months without having coached a single match since signing the contract in January 2020.

Interestingly Logarusic has won one match in seven matches as Warriors coach and that one match was enough to qualify the Warriors for the Afcon finals.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

1 hr ago | 526 Views

Chamisa drops new party hint

2 hrs ago | 947 Views

Khupe turns heat on Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 965 Views

Matemadanda was becoming too ambitious

2 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Villagers decry eviction threats

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mwonzora, Mnangagwa onslaught against MDC Alliance leaves democracy in peril

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Covid-19 widens Zimbabwe's digital divide

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Recalling MPs an assault on democracy

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tremors shake Old Mutual SA after ZSE clampdown

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Massive bloc thrusts Zimra under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Tongogara appointed executive secretary of ZACC

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zinasu's Ngadziore freed on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Granny dies in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

NRZ collapse was avoidable, says Alvord Mabena

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials under fresh scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe to issue Covid-19 'passport'

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Compressed syllabus introduced in schools

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Warriors out to finish the job against Chipolopolo

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo wetlands houses saved

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

BCC struggles to provide water to residents

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Violent death in Emganwini

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe starts vaccinating prisoners

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bosso members finally get to choose chairman, secretary, committee member

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

75% of Bulawayo roads in bad state

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

MPs, teachers fraudulently access Covid-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bumper harvest to save US$200m

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Oil deal strategic, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sakupwanya crowned the Chairperson of Gold Buyers Association

13 hrs ago | 667 Views

Khupe lobbies for cushion fund for teenage mothers

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Lightning strike kills 19 cattle

14 hrs ago | 1131 Views

4 ways to easily improve your home

14 hrs ago | 673 Views

Johann Rupert gives Ramaphosa an ultimatum

15 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Fox attacks two women in a bush

21 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Mangwana brothers team up to kick villagers out of farm

22 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Mnangagwa fires 'incompetent' Matemadanda

23 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Poly student in trouble over campus hug

23 hrs ago | 1356 Views

New COVID-19 variants already in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Zimpapers journo in sodomy storm

23 hrs ago | 1002 Views

CJ Malaba lied to Mnangagwa, says Ndewere

23 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Govt has no money to fund commissions

23 hrs ago | 355 Views

MP turns club house into clinic

23 hrs ago | 630 Views

Executive failing corruption fight

23 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

23 hrs ago | 139 Views

We remained focused: Musona

23 hrs ago | 640 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days