Chamisa drops new party hint

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has hinted that his party could change its name as vultures circle on the country's main opposition party ahead of crucial by-elections that might change Zimbabwe's political landscape.

A sustained onslaught against the MDC Alliance by the Douglas Mwonzora led-MDC has created 48 vacancies in Parliament and over 80 in local authorities.

By-elections remain suspended under controversial regulations to slow down the spread of Covid-19, but the constitution says the polls must be held 90 days after a vacancy is declared.

MDC-T last week added to the political intrigue when it said it will contest the by-elections under the MDC Alliance barrier once they are called, a move some described as a potential killer punch for Chamisa's party.

The former ICT minister, however, yesterday insisted they were "10 steps ahead" of the rivals and for the first time hinted the MDC Alliance could be undergoing massive rebranding.

Chamisa yesterday tweeted: "We are building a great new home for all who are honest, capable, principled, patriotic, incorruptible and selfless.

"We are availing two vitals, a fresh, strong team and a fantastic great dream. A great Zimbabwe."

The tweet sparked debate with his followers urging the MDC Alliance to move with speed in rebranding.

Chamisa did not give away much in an interview with The Standard, saying the party will talk about the by-elections once they are called.

"It may be a building, it may be a party, new values or anything," he said.

"A home may be a value or anything.

"We will talk about the by-election at some stage, for now, we are talking about bringing people who are not tainted by greed and benefitting from public service.

"We want people, who are moved by the desire to serve and transform the country."

He added: "Those are the qualifications for you to be part of the team, not greed.

"Public service is enhanced in integrity and people moved by their hearts for others, not just their stomachs."

Chamisa said Zimbabwe was being consumed by politics of hate.

He laughed off claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week that he had allegedly received a Covid-19 vaccine from a western embassy in Harare.

"They just think that I have this incredible capacity to be mischievous. They always think I am always scheming and
plotting," Chamisa said.

"I actually plan, I don't scheme, I actually plan, and not plot

"There is too much hate in our politics. "There must be no hate.

"People must unite and we need a proper change of heart and mind in people with access to public offices so that we don't exhibit cruelty, violence, harm or anything like that.

"What advances societies is not the cannibalisation of the genuine and well-meaning, but their emulation.

"Instead of appreciating better ideas, they want to destroy that better idea.

"You will not get better by destroying those better than you."

Mnangagwa has been accused of trying to create a one party state by using state institutions to dismantle the MDC Alliance.

MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti and six other legislators became the latest victim of recalls after speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda allowed the People's Democratic Party to withdraw the MPs under controversial circumstances.

Source - the standard

