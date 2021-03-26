Latest News Editor's Choice


Johnfart Sibanda elected new Bosso chair

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
JOHNFART Sibanda has been voted into office as the new executive chairperson of the popular Highlanders Football Club in a close contest where he challenged the incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe.

Sibanda will be in the office for the next three years before the next election.

He narrowly won with 154 votes to Kenneth Mhlophe's 149.

Morgen Dube was also elected secretary winning by 212 votes against Israel Moyo's 91 while Mgcini Mafu becomes a committee member after getting 176 votes beating Bhekumuzi Sibanda got 128.

The elections were supposed to take place on 7 February, a week after the club had held its AGM.

However, both events were postponed after the government imposed restrictions in January to curb the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source - newzimbabwe

