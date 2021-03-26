Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fears of another Bulawayo diarrhoea outbreak

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have expressed fear that Zimbabwe's second largest city could be hit by another outbreak of diarrhoea due to the municipality's failure to attend to sewer blockages.

Speaking during a World Water Day meeting hosted by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) at the weekend, secretary for water Joseph Nkomazana said there was an increasing incidence of daily sewer blockages in all 29 wards in the city.

"Everyday there is a sewer blockage and we no longer know what's happening. We once lost residents in Luveve to diarrhoea and if these sewers blockages go unattended, we might experience the same problem. All the 29 suburbs are talking about the sewer blockages. Last week I was talking to residents in Makokoba. They are all facing the same problem," said Nkomazana.

The BPRA  accused the Bulawayo City Council of failing to respond promptly to the sewer bursts report, exposing residents to health risks.

"We are advised to report challenges at call centres, but no one responds. We cannot go in person to the municipality offices and flock to report service delivery issues," he said.

In response to the queries, Bulawayo senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu conceded that the municipality had been overwhelmed by the problem. She attributed the sewer blockages to old infrastructure.

She said in the majority of cases the local authority fails to attend to the bursts due to lack of resources or manpower shortages.

"Our challenge is the ageing infrastructure and occasionally we do have problems with input, for instance, these last two-three weeks we had challenges with fuel and we slowed down in terms of our responsiveness… our backlog when it comes to sewer blockages within the city itself is about 185. We get over 50 reports daily which we have to clear," said Mpofu.

Despite the slow response of the municipality to sewer bursts, Mpofu encouraged residents to use the city's WhatsApp platform to report service delivery issues.

 "BCC does have a WhatsApp number that you can send your message to, some people even send their reports through social media, through our website," she said.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa using cabinet reshuffle to sideline Magashule

2 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act to Zanu-PF big wheels

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Govt sweats over situation in schools

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mthuli Ncube refuses to increase cash withdrawal limits

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Johnfart Sibanda elected new Bosso chair

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

EcoSure beefs up its services, rolls out tents and ablutions as add-ons

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

'MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies' - another rigged 2023 election to test that, how foolish

6 hrs ago | 636 Views

Farmers do not be a sitting duck to fraudsters

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

An open letter to Victor Matemadanda

6 hrs ago | 1393 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga blasts Makandiwa over 'mark of the devil' vaccine

6 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Prophet goes insane after 3-day prayer on mountain

7 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

11 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Chamisa drops new party hint

12 hrs ago | 3418 Views

Khupe turns heat on Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Matemadanda was becoming too ambitious

12 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Villagers decry eviction threats

12 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mwonzora, Mnangagwa onslaught against MDC Alliance leaves democracy in peril

12 hrs ago | 694 Views

Covid-19 widens Zimbabwe's digital divide

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

Recalling MPs an assault on democracy

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Tremors shake Old Mutual SA after ZSE clampdown

12 hrs ago | 683 Views

Massive bloc thrusts Zimra under spotlight

12 hrs ago | 518 Views

Loga speaks about juju

12 hrs ago | 617 Views

Tongogara appointed executive secretary of ZACC

12 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zinasu's Ngadziore freed on $5,000 bail

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

Granny dies in freak accident

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

NRZ collapse was avoidable, says Alvord Mabena

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials under fresh scrutiny

12 hrs ago | 814 Views

Zimbabwe to issue Covid-19 'passport'

12 hrs ago | 997 Views

Compressed syllabus introduced in schools

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

Warriors out to finish the job against Chipolopolo

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

Bulawayo wetlands houses saved

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

BCC struggles to provide water to residents

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Violent death in Emganwini

12 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe starts vaccinating prisoners

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bosso members finally get to choose chairman, secretary, committee member

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

75% of Bulawayo roads in bad state

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

MPs, teachers fraudulently access Covid-19 funds

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

12 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bumper harvest to save US$200m

12 hrs ago | 81 Views

Oil deal strategic, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Sakupwanya crowned the Chairperson of Gold Buyers Association

23 hrs ago | 746 Views

Khupe lobbies for cushion fund for teenage mothers

23 hrs ago | 677 Views

Lightning strike kills 19 cattle

23 hrs ago | 1293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days