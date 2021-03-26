Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Majaivana gives fans Sayiwela hit one more time

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WHEN Lovemore Majaivana's face popped up as he made his acceptance speech during the Nama virtual awards on Saturday night, the comments section was awash with praises of his work on a number of Facebook pages that the show was streamed live on.

His short speech accompanied by the hit Sayiwela confirmed why he will forever be Zimbabwe's music kingpin loved by the elders and even the younger generation.

During his acceptance speech, the background song and lyrics of the track Umoya Wami evoked emotions and a dream that many would like to see being fulfilled which is the return of Magee, as Majaivana is affectionately known, to Zimbabwe for a show.

The remarks posted on social media show that fans want Majaivana to return home and give them at least a show. His new purported life of being a pastor was undisputed as he greeted his fans in a man of the clergy style.



"First and foremost, I would like to greet everyone in the name of the Lord, linjani, ngithanda ukukuthi I would like to thank everybody who made this possible for me but angingeke ngiliqede.

"Thank you for the award. Ngizathanda ukuhlabele okuyingoma okokuthi lani lijoine if you know the words and thank you this way," said the soft-spoken Magee.

"Ohhhh Siyawela Siyawela," sang Majaivana in what will remain as one of the best 27 seconds for lovers of his music. Majaivana has been in the United States for 20 years and has said he has no plans to return to the stage.

In March 2011 Majaivana's fans started signing a petition on Facebook asking him to return and stage a show. The Petition to Get Lovemore Majaivana out of Retirement was endorsed by more than 2 500 fans yet he never reacted to the call.

Majaivana is respected in the music industry just like other music greats that include the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Thomas Mapfumo. Isono Sami was probably Majaivana's goodbye song and he seems to be sticking to his word that he is not returning to the scene.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu plots SK Moyo, Mathema, Nyoni parly recalls

44 mins ago | 302 Views

'Zanu-PF printing MDC cards, regalia'

45 mins ago | 129 Views

Sikhala confronts Parly over blocked CDF project

46 mins ago | 64 Views

EU condemns MDC activists' continued incarceration

46 mins ago | 37 Views

Jealous man kills sex worker

47 mins ago | 108 Views

Govt pumps $1m into VTCs

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Zapu lobbies embassies to decentralise to Bulawayo

48 mins ago | 29 Views

LSZ deregisters 'double-dipping' lawyer

49 mins ago | 104 Views

Rights lawyers urge citizens to reject Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

49 mins ago | 69 Views

Lupane villagers produce organic face, hair oils

50 mins ago | 67 Views

AfDB pegs Zimbabwe growth at 4,2%

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living spikes again

52 mins ago | 183 Views

Matemadanda must self-introspect

53 mins ago | 147 Views

Prophet sets up recording studio

53 mins ago | 88 Views

Loga slams door on Devine Lunga

54 mins ago | 120 Views

Musona happy at KAS Eupen

55 mins ago | 53 Views

Prophet goes insane after 'desecrating' sacred mountain

56 mins ago | 119 Views

Govt, Econet fight over land for cyclone victims

60 mins ago | 34 Views

Aspirants flock to Bulawayo VID depot

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Justice Ndewere inquiry resumes

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Crop hectarage increases by 23%

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Loga shuts door on players

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa directs party to support NDS1

1 hr ago | 28 Views

West's Zimbabwean political project crumbling

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimra reviews vehicle clearance process

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Kamambo targets World Cup finals

1 hr ago | 50 Views

New power plant to feed 25MW into national grid

1 hr ago | 48 Views

More vaccines arrive today

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Matemadanda Axing: Facts and Assumptions

8 hrs ago | 1340 Views

US based Zimbabwean businessman shortlisted among 100 world innovators

11 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Zanu PF's Alum Mpofu dies

11 hrs ago | 2610 Views

N-tsek, Bafana Bafana fails to qualify for Afcon 2021

11 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Ramaphosa using cabinet reshuffle to sideline Magashule

14 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act to Zanu-PF big wheels

15 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Govt sweats over situation in schools

15 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mthuli Ncube refuses to increase cash withdrawal limits

15 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Fears of another Bulawayo diarrhoea outbreak

15 hrs ago | 359 Views

Johnfart Sibanda elected new Bosso chair

15 hrs ago | 866 Views

EcoSure beefs up its services, rolls out tents and ablutions as add-ons

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

'MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies' - another rigged 2023 election to test that, how foolish

18 hrs ago | 842 Views

Farmers do not be a sitting duck to fraudsters

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

An open letter to Victor Matemadanda

18 hrs ago | 2197 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga blasts Makandiwa over 'mark of the devil' vaccine

19 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Prophet goes insane after 3-day prayer on mountain

19 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

23 hrs ago | 4063 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days